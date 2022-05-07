Baylor pounds Texas, 17-3, to even softball series

AUSTIN – A dormant Baylor offense has come to life in a major way.

Collecting 16 hits and 15 walks off five Texas pitchers, the Bears romped to a 17-3 win on Saturday afternoon at McCombs Field.

After scoring just eight runs in their previous six Big 12 games against Texas Tech and Iowa State, the Bears (28-22, 6-11) put up good offensive numbers with 13 hits in a 10-6 loss to the No. 17 Longhorns (36-16-1, 11-6) in Friday’s series opener at Getterman Stadium.

Capping Saturday’s game with a 10-run seventh inning, Baylor’s 17 runs were the most ever scored against the Longhorns. The Bears beat Texas for the first time since 2018, snapping a seven-game losing streak. The series finale will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday in Austin.

“I think we have been waiting to bust out of our slump for a while, and I think we saw an opportunity to do that,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I’m really proud of the fact that the girls continued to push and didn’t just think we had enough. It’s probably to do with the fact that we have let so many teams do that this year, that we are growing up and learning from past experiences.”

Freshman Kaci West led Baylor’s offense with three hits and five RBIs, while Josie Bower contributed two hits and four RBIs. Emily Hott reached base six times on two hits and four walks.

“We changed our mentality to attack early,” West said. “So we weren’t attacking the pitches that were out of the zone like I did yesterday.”

Seven Baylor players collected two hits, including Aliyah Binford, who shut down Texas’ offense with a strong pitching performance by allowing six hits, a walk and three earned runs in a complete-game performance to improve to 9-6.

After Texas scored a pair of first-inning runs, the Bears answered with a three-run second inning highlighted by RBI-singles by Taylor Strain and Hott off Texas starting pitcher Shea O’Leary (1-4) to grab a 3-2 lead.

Baylor picked up two more runs in the third inning as Sydney Collazos hit a run-scoring single and scored on a wild pitch. The Bears extended their lead to 7-2 in the fifth as West drilled a two-run single.

The wheels fell off for the Longhorns in the seventh as the Bears amassed eight hits and five walks.

After Sophia Simpson walked McKenzie Wilson, Taylor Strain and Hott, West ripped a two-run double. The hits kept coming as Bower drilled a two-run single, and Collazos, Wilson and Strain hit run-scoring singles.

In her second at-bat of the seventh inning, Bower pounded a two-run double.

