Baylor presents options to football season ticket holders

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades presented a list of options and guidelines for attending football games at McLane Stadium this fall to Baylor Foundation members and season ticket holders on Friday.

Due to coronavirus concerns, Rhoades said current projection models for Baylor home games range from no fans to 50 percent capacity in the 45,000-seat stadium.

Baylor currently has six home games this season beginning with a Sept. 12 date against Kansas. However, the schedule could change when the Big 12 board of directors meets Monday to decide scheduling for the league’s 10 teams.

Baylor’s season opener against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston was canceled Thursday after the SEC announced that it will only play conference games beginning Sept. 26.

Baylor has committed to or sold approximately 23,000 season tickets for 2020. Single game tickets haven’t gone on sale.

Rhoades said fans who attend games will likely be required to wear a face mask, perform a health self-screening assessment prior to arrival, and utilize mobile ticket and parking passes.