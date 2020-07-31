Baylor presents options to football season ticket holders

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades presented a list of options and guidelines for attending football games at McLane Stadium this fall to Baylor Foundation members and season ticket holders on Friday.
Due to coronavirus concerns, Rhoades said current projection models for Baylor home games range from no fans to 50 percent capacity in the 45,000-seat stadium.
Baylor currently has six home games this season beginning with a Sept. 12 date against Kansas. However, the schedule could change when the Big 12 board of directors meets Monday to decide scheduling for the league’s 10 teams.
Baylor’s season opener against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston was canceled Thursday after the SEC announced that it will only play conference games beginning Sept. 26.
Baylor has committed to or sold approximately 23,000 season tickets for 2020. Single game tickets haven’t gone on sale.
Rhoades said fans who attend games will likely be required to wear a face mask, perform a health self-screening assessment prior to arrival, and utilize mobile ticket and parking passes.
Baylor will also increase the number of sanitation stations at the stadium while transitioning current facilities to offer contactless features among other efforts.
Since a decreased number of fans will be attending games, Baylor season ticket holders will have several ways to opt of games this season.
They can use their season ticket payment as a tax-deductible gift that will benefit all 19 intercollegiate sports and more than 500 Baylor student-athletes.
They can also advance their 2020 season ticket payment for the 2021 season; request a full refund of the season ticket payment with the ability to renew current seats for the 2021 season; or adjust Bear Foundation donation receipts for 2020-21, which will remove seat option and football-related benefits associated with 2020 football season tickets.
Rhoades stressed decisions by fans on season ticket options don’t need to be made immediately.
