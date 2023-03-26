Nineteen former Baylor players plan to participate in the annual Pro Day on Monday morning at the Midway Activity Center to work out for pro scouts in advance of the NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Pro Day is being held at the Midway Activity Center at 10:45 a.m. due to construction at Baylor.

Both offensive lineman Connor Galvin and defensive lineman Siaki Ika will participate after being invited to the 2023 NFL Combine in late February and early March in Indianapolis.

The pair will be joined at Pro Day by linebacker/fullback Dillon Doyle, defensive backs Christian Morgan, Mark Milton and Byron Hanspard Jr., wide receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, placekicker John Mayers and punter Issac Power.

Additionally, defensive linemen Chidi Ogbonnaya, Jaxon Player and Brayden Utley and offensive linemen Jacob Gall, Mose Jeffery, Khalil Keith and Grant Miller will participate.

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, who played at Liberty last season, and wide receiver RJ Sneed, who played at Colorado last season, will also participate.