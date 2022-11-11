Baylor produces three all-region performers at NCAA's South Central meet

COLLEGE STATION — In a performance that head coach David Barnett dubbed “a step in the right direction for both programs,” the Baylor cross country teams wrapped up their seasons at the NCAA South Central Regionals on Friday at Texas A&M’s Watts Cross Country Course.

The Baylor men finished seventh in the team standings in a 27-team field, which marked the Bears’ best showing since 2016, when they were fifth. The Baylor women placed eighth, which represented their best placement since a third-place effort in 2017.

Two BU men earned all-region finishes, the program’s most since 2009. Ryan Day assaulted the course and finished 18th in a 10K time of 31:16.8. Drew Snyder followed 15 seconds later, finishing 24th overall for his first all-region showing.

For the BU women, Ellie Hodge also garnered all-region honors, as the graduate senior crossed the line in 22nd. She was the first all-region performer for the BU women since 2017. Hodge turned in an 8K time of 21:08.5.

Arkansas won the men’s team title with 49 points, followed by Texas with 55. Those same two programs went 1-2 on the women’s side, with the Hogs scoring 49 points and Texas following with 102.