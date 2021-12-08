Baylor pushes pace, leave Braves behind, 94-40

First-year Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen has told her team that she wants to see them dominate at times when they have an opponent outmanned.
It took the Bears about five minutes to find that attitude on Wednesday morning.
Fifth-ranked Baylor began to flex late in the first quarter against Alcorn State and quickly put away the visiting Braves for a 94-40 victory at the Ferrell Center.
It was “I’m going to college” day at the Baylor women’s game and hundreds of Central Texas elementary school students were ushered into the Ferrell Center. They provided intermittent high-pitched screams while the Bears players filled up the basket.
Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in just 20 minutes of action. She had 15 by halftime as the Bears raced to a 51-18 advantage.
Alcorn State (0-7) came out loose and hinted it might hang with Baylor for a while. Braves guard Cayla Obillo got to the basket for a layup that cut the Bears’ lead to 11-8 in the early going.
But with that, Baylor was poked and growled into action. Smith got to the paint for a basket and hit a couple of free throws the next time down the floor. Bears guard Sarah Andrews followed with a 3-pointer and a 14-2 surge was off and running. Guard Ja’Mee Asberry hit a trey to cap the run and give Baylor a 25-10 lead.
The Bears got in a rhythm pushing the basketball, scoring 17 points off turnovers in the first half.
““To me, it’s about ‘Are we doing what we need to do to get some easy ones?’” Collen said. “We need to create tempo into actions. It’s not necessarily that we’ve got to run and shoot it. … The thing I like the most tonight was the pace that Sarah created.”
The vibe continued as Baylor won the second quarter, 26-6. Bears center Queen Egbo led the way with seven points in the period and Asberry hit a couple of 3-pointers.
However, things took a scarier turn in the third quarter when Egbo went to the floor after grabbing an offensive rebound. Collen said she rolled an ankle on the play.
“I don’t think it’s a high ankle sprain,” Collen said. “If there’s such a thing as a good time, we’ve got two days off and have this length of time because of finals before our next game. We’ll be super careful.”
The Bears' next game is a big one as they play No. 13 Michigan on Dec. 19 in the Naismith Women's Challenge in Uncasville, Conn.
Baylor senior Caitlin Bickle said the team can’t afford to lose anybody with only 10 players on the roster, but saw a good indication from Egbo in the postgame locker room.
“She was still high-spirited,” Bickle said. “I think she’s going to be all right and make it through. I think rolling your ankle is never fun. It’s that shock kind of pain.”
Asberry had her most prolific 3-point shooting game at Baylor as she hit 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and produced 20 points, her best as a Bear.
Asberry and Andrews nailing 3-pointers was one way to get the elementary school students in attendance screaming, but it didn’t take much.
“If they put ‘Get Loud’ up on the board, there was no question they were going to get loud,” Collen said. “I didn’t have to work too hard to get the fans engaged today. … You don’t have to ask kids. If they see something on the board that says, ‘Get Loud,’ they’re told to be quiet all day long at school, so this is their opportunity to kind of legally be loud.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor guard Jaden Owens was wearing a boot on the sideline. Owens played one minute against Missouri on Saturday after missing the previous game against Morehead State. Collen said the boot is to help heal a lower leg injury and get Owens back in the lineup.