Baylor QB battle wide open

The 6-1, 211-pound Zeno showed impressive arm strength during the three games that he saw action in 2019 as he hit nine of 18 passes for 223 yards. After Brewer went down in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, Zeno hit an 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner in the fourth quarter.

Like Bohanon, Zeno believes the Bears have a chance to put a more explosive offense on the field in Grimes’ system. Last year, the Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both total offense with 310.2 yards per game and in scoring with 23.3 points per game.

“I like the wide zone because it opens up so many different parts of our offense,” Zeno said. “We establish a good run game with the wide zone, and we’re able to take shots, play-action, so it really opens up the field for us. We’re competitive, and we push each other to be better every day.”

The 6-0, 192-pound Shapen redshirted last year at Baylor but showed versatility at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport with his passing and running skills.

Ranked the No. 1 shortstop prospect in Louisiana in 2020, Shapen decided to focus on developing his skills at quarterback this spring instead of trying to also play baseball for the Bears.