Baylor QB battle wide open

After Shawn Bell moved to quarterbacks coach in January, Baylor defensive assistant Joey McGuire has seen a glow on his face for the last four months.
Not that Bell didn’t enjoy coaching Baylor’s offensive line or tight ends the last three years. But as a former Baylor quarterback, his new move is right in his wheelhouse.
“I think he’s right when he says that I feel at home and comfortable and just excited because of the legacy that comes,” Bell said. “I take a lot of pride in this university, I take a lot of pride in that position. Then obviously I want to be successful for Coach (Dave) Aranda and this program.”
Bell said that working with other offensive position groups has helped him prepare for coaching quarterbacks. All eyes are on that high-profile position this spring since Baylor will have a new starter for the first time since 2017 after Charlie Brewer transferred to Utah for his final season of college eligibility.
Junior Gerry Bohanon and sophomore Jacob Zeno are the top candidates for the job while redshirt freshman Blake Shapen and incoming freshman Kyron Drones are up and coming quarterbacks who will likely play supporting roles.
Neither Bohanon nor Zeno took many snaps last year after seeing some playing time in Baylor’s 2019 Sugar Bowl season when Brewer went out with injuries. They’re both eager to prove themselves this spring.
“The only way I know how to do it is to give it a true competition,” Bell said. “So every single rep, everything we do in the offseason, everything we do in the weight room, everything we do from throwing the ball to handing off the ball, everything’s a competition. I think they feel that, and I think that excites them.”
Entering his fourth year on the squad, Bohanon is the most experienced of a relatively inexperienced group. He’s shown a solid arm, but at 6-3 and 221 pounds he’s mainly exhibited powerful running skills. In 2019, Bohanon carried 42 times for 272 yards and three touchdowns while also hitting 17 of 36 passes for 187 yards and two scores.
“I try to bring energy,” Bohanon said. “I want everybody to know when I’m out there, I’m going to bring excitement, I’m going to do what’s best for the team, I’m going to make the right decision. I want them to be confident in me. I want to show that I’m confident in what I can do.”
Bohanon is excited to play in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide zone offense and likes what Bell brings to the table as quarterbacks coach.
“Coach Bell is a really good coach,” Bohanon said. “Every day, he’s pushing everybody to be the best, he’s always on top with the smallest things you pay attention to. He cares about our success as an individual and as a player.”
The 6-1, 211-pound Zeno showed impressive arm strength during the three games that he saw action in 2019 as he hit nine of 18 passes for 223 yards. After Brewer went down in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, Zeno hit an 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner in the fourth quarter.
Like Bohanon, Zeno believes the Bears have a chance to put a more explosive offense on the field in Grimes’ system. Last year, the Bears ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both total offense with 310.2 yards per game and in scoring with 23.3 points per game.
“I like the wide zone because it opens up so many different parts of our offense,” Zeno said. “We establish a good run game with the wide zone, and we’re able to take shots, play-action, so it really opens up the field for us. We’re competitive, and we push each other to be better every day.”
The 6-0, 192-pound Shapen redshirted last year at Baylor but showed versatility at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport with his passing and running skills.
Ranked the No. 1 shortstop prospect in Louisiana in 2020, Shapen decided to focus on developing his skills at quarterback this spring instead of trying to also play baseball for the Bears.
“I felt like with a new strength staff and a new OC this year with Coach Grimes, it was needed for me to come back over here and compete for the job,” Shapen said. “Being able to compete, it’s fun to be able to come out here and not have something just given to you. You have to work for it and put in extra time.”
The 6-2, 222-pound Drones is a dual-threat quarterback who helped Shadow Creek High School win the 2019 Class 5A Division I state title as a junior. Drones graduated in December 2020 to get a jump on his Baylor career this spring.
“I’ve been extremely impressed with him as a freshman,” Bell said. “He power cleaned 300 pounds, which is phenomenal as a freshman. The sky’s the limit for him physically. So he’s learning the offense and the defense, and I’ve been really pleased with him and the time he’s put in.”
Bell believes the quarterbacks can thrive in Grimes’ wide zone offense that helped BYU quarterback Zach Wilson complete 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2020. Wilson is projected to be one of the top picks in this year’s NFL draft.
“I think it fits this league, it fits our personnel and it fits who we are as a team,” Bell said. “The wide zone creates opportunities, No. 1, in the run game. But as a quarterback coach and as a quarterback, more importantly, it creates opportunities in the pass game.”
All the quarterbacks agree that they’re close as a position group and want to see each other play at a high level. With the quarterback job open, they believe it’s bringing out the best in all of them.
“I can honestly say in that quarterback room, whether it’s film, a drill, the weight room or a play, we all want each other to do the best,” Bohanon said. “So it’s like we’re always on top of each other, we’re coaching each other, trying to help each other, telling each other what we see. We really just want each other to succeed.”