Baylor QB Brewer transferring for final college season

After four seasons as Baylor’s starting quarterback, Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he’s entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with intentions of playing his final year of eligibility at another college.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn’t count against players’ eligibility. Like Brewer, the graduate transfer market will likely be heavy across the country.
Brewer announced his plans on Twitter, saying “It is with much thought and prayer that I will be entering the transfer portal and moving on as a graduate transfer. A heartfelt thanks to my teammates, coach (Matt) Rhule and coach (Dave) Aranda for an amazing ride the last four years here at Baylor. I will take with me a lifetime of memories and degree from Baylor University.”
Brewer, who was unavailable for further comment, finished his Baylor career with 9,700 yards passing, which ranks second in school history behind Robert Griffin III’s 10,366. Brewer also ranks second in school history with 65 touchdown passes behind Griffin’s 78, and he ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns.
After starting four games as a freshman in 2017, Brewer finished his Baylor career tied for second in school history with 39 starts with J.J. Joe behind Griffin’s 40 starts. Brewer went 20-19 as a starting quarterback.
"I am very thankful for Charlie and all that he has given Baylor football and Baylor University over the last four years," Aranda said. "I have so much respect for him and the way he led our team. There is no doubt in my time here Charlie has been tough, hard working and competitive. We wish him nothing but the best in his next step."
Following a 1-11 record in 2017, Brewer helped the Bears improve to 7-6 with a win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl in 2018 followed by last year’s 11-3 season that included Baylor’s first trip to the Big 12 championship game and the program’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
Despite leaving several games with head and neck injuries, Brewer started all 14 games during the highly successful 2019 season.
The Bears finished 2-7 this year following Saturday’s 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium. Brewer completed this season with 1,958 yards passing and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 154 yards and four scores.
After a shoulder injury, Brewer left in the third quarter against Oklahoma State and was replaced by redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno, who is expected to battle sophomore Gerry Bohanon for the starting quarterback job in 2021.
Though some fans wanted Zeno to replace Brewer when he was struggling during points of the season, Aranda always felt the senior quarterback gave the Bears their best chance to win.
“I feel we were in a lot of games,” Aranda said after the Oklahoma State loss. “At that time, Charlie gave us the best opportunity to win. A lot of times we were making runs late in the game. If the runs were early and we had a lead and it evaporated and couldn’t get anything going late in the game would make sense. But a lot of it at the end we were trying to come from behind too many times and make runs at the end, and I felt Charlie gave us that best opportunity.”
While Brewer is headed to the graduate transfer market, defensive end William Bradley-King has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala., in hopes of being picked in the NFL draft.
Bradley-King transferred to Baylor this year after three seasons at Arkansas State. He finished this season with 31 tackles with 5.5 for loss and tied Terrel Bernard for the team lead with 3.5 sacks.
Following the Oklahoma State game, Aranda said he expects to know the plans of many of his seniors early this week.
“I think we have a feel for the guys that want to return,” Aranda said. “A couple guys mentioned to me that they wanted to come back and they’re excited about coming back. I think there’s a fair amount that that’s what they’re thinking about.”
Photos — Baylor football vs. Oklahoma State: Dec. 12, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!