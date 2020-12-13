Baylor QB Brewer transferring for final college season

After four seasons as Baylor’s starting quarterback, Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he’s entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with intentions of playing his final year of eligibility at another college.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn’t count against players’ eligibility. Like Brewer, the graduate transfer market will likely be heavy across the country.

Brewer announced his plans on Twitter, saying “It is with much thought and prayer that I will be entering the transfer portal and moving on as a graduate transfer. A heartfelt thanks to my teammates, coach (Matt) Rhule and coach (Dave) Aranda for an amazing ride the last four years here at Baylor. I will take with me a lifetime of memories and degree from Baylor University.”

Brewer, who was unavailable for further comment, finished his Baylor career with 9,700 yards passing, which ranks second in school history behind Robert Griffin III’s 10,366. Brewer also ranks second in school history with 65 touchdown passes behind Griffin’s 78, and he ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns.

After starting four games as a freshman in 2017, Brewer finished his Baylor career tied for second in school history with 39 starts with J.J. Joe behind Griffin’s 40 starts. Brewer went 20-19 as a starting quarterback.