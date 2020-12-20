Baylor QB Brewer transferring to Utah

Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he's transferring to Utah for his final season of college eligibility.

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season didn't count against players' eligibility. All transfers are eligible to play in 2021.

Brewer started four seasons for the Bears and finished with 9,700 yards passing, which ranks second in school history behind Robert Griffin III’s 10,366. Brewer also ranks second in school history with 65 touchdown passes behind Griffin’s 78, and he ran for 1,039 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Brewer is the second Big 12 quarterback to announce that he's transferring to Utah. Former Texas freshman quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson announced earlier Sunday his intentions to become a Ute.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.