Baylor QB Drones enters transfer portal

Baylor redshirt freshman quarterback Kyron Drones announced Wednesday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

However, Drones said there’s a possibility he could return to Baylor after exploring his options.

“These past two years were a blessing, but that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years left of eligibility,” Drones said. “I will explore my options with the possibility of coming back to Baylor.”

Playing behind sophomore Blake Shapen, Drones saw limited action this season as he completed 14 of 23 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown and an interception while running eight times for 49 yards and two scores.

Drones, a graduate of Pearland Shadow Creek High School, played in just five games for the Bears in 2022 as Shapen got most of the snaps.

Shapen completed 64.3 percent for 2,602 yards and 16 touchdowns but also threw 10 interceptions while fumbling the ball several times in critical moments.

If Drones doesn’t return, Shapen will likely battle incoming freshman Austin Novosad at quarterback in the spring.

A four-star recruit from Dripping Springs High School, Novosad has completed 64 percent for 2,582 yards and 36 touchdowns with five interceptions for a 12-1 team that’s facing Vandegrift in the Class 6A regional finals.

Former Baylor receivers Josh Fleeks and Seth Jones entered the transfer portal earlier this fall.