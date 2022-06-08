Baylor QB Rogers enters transfer portal

Baylor walk-on quarterback CJ Rogers announced Wednesday that he's entering the transfer portal.
Rogers redshirted as a freshman at Baylor in 2021 after leading Argyle to the Class 4A Division I state championship in 2020 as he passed for 3,420 yards and 48 touchdowns.
Baylor recently added former Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony as a walk-on to the 2022 roster to add depth behind starter Blake Shapen and Kyron Drones.
