Baylor QB Rogers enters transfer portal

Baylor walk-on quarterback CJ Rogers announced Wednesday that he's entering the transfer portal.

Rogers redshirted as a freshman at Baylor in 2021 after leading Argyle to the Class 4A Division I state championship in 2020 as he passed for 3,420 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Baylor recently added former Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony as a walk-on to the 2022 roster to add depth behind starter Blake Shapen and Kyron Drones.

