Baylor QB Zeno enters transfer portal

Baylor third-year sophomore quarterback Jacob Zeno entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Fourth-year junior Gerry Bohanon beat out Zeno for starting quarterback in preseason practice. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, true freshman Kyron Drones and junior Brandon Bass and will back up Bohanon.

After sitting behind Charlie Brewer for three years, Bohanon has led the No. 21 Bears to a 4-0 start as he's hit 73.3 percent of his passes for 823 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. Bohanon has also rushed for 105 yards and four scores.

Zeno has seen only limited time through Baylor's first four games, and this season will not count against his eligibility. He's played in two games this season and has hit one of three passes for 41 yards.

Zeno saw his most action as a true freshman in 2019 as he played in three games and hit nine of 18 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown.

Replacing injured Charlie Brewer in the 2019 Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma, Zeno hit two of six passes for 159 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner.

Last year, Zeno only played in the season finale against Oklahoma State and hit five of eight passes for 18 yards and ran four times for 13 yards.