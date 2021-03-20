Baylor QBs Zeno, Bohanon in spotlight as Bears begin spring

With Brewer getting most of the snaps, Zeno and Bohanon combined for just nine pass attempts in 2020. They both got more snaps during Baylor’s 11-3 Sugar Bowl season in 2019.

Zeno hit nine of 18 passes for 223 yards and a memorable 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma after Brewer went out with an injury.

Bohanon hit 17 of 36 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 272 yards and three scores in 2019.

Both quarterbacks will have plenty of talented players surrounding them with receivers R.J. Sneed, Gavin Holmes, Tyquan Thornton, Jared Atkinson and Josh Fleeks and running backs like Ebner, Craig Williams and Qualan Jones.

Baylor’s offensive line seeks much improvement under former BYU coach Eric Mateos, but Aranda is confident that he can build the Bears up front.

“The thing that I admire most about him is the tremendous job he does developing cohesiveness, earning trust and getting buy-in with his groups,” Aranda said. “His offensive line units love him, and they play incredibly hard for him. He will pour into our student-athletes, get the most out of them and build a formidable offensive line unit.”