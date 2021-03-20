Baylor QBs Zeno, Bohanon in spotlight as Bears begin spring

With four-year starter Charlie Brewer playing his final season of college eligibility at Utah, Baylor’s quarterback competition will be wide-open entering spring football drills beginning Monday afternoon.
Jacob Zeno and Gerry Bohanon are the top contenders for the starting job while Blake Shapen and incoming freshman Kyron Drones also bring their considerable skills to the mix.
They’ll work under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who guided a high-powered offense at BYU before coming to Baylor in January.
Brewer took advantage of the extra year of NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19 to play at Utah. Grimes is looking forward to honing the skills of Baylor’s quarterbacks along with quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell. They'll get in a lot of work leading up to Baylor’s spring game at noon April 24 at McLane Stadium.
“I think any time you’re going to take a position like this you look at the talent that is there, and I would just say that I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we had quarterbacks that we could win with,” Grimes said. “But in terms of where that goes from here, obviously we’re all starting at ground zero.”
Baylor’s offense struggled last year under first-year offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, finishing ninth in the Big 12 with 310.2 yards and 23.3 points per game during coach Dave Aranda’s 2-7 debut season.
With Brewer getting most of the snaps, Zeno and Bohanon combined for just nine pass attempts in 2020. They both got more snaps during Baylor’s 11-3 Sugar Bowl season in 2019.
Zeno hit nine of 18 passes for 223 yards and a memorable 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma after Brewer went out with an injury.
Bohanon hit 17 of 36 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 272 yards and three scores in 2019.
Both quarterbacks will have plenty of talented players surrounding them with receivers R.J. Sneed, Gavin Holmes, Tyquan Thornton, Jared Atkinson and Josh Fleeks and running backs like Ebner, Craig Williams and Qualan Jones.
Baylor’s offensive line seeks much improvement under former BYU coach Eric Mateos, but Aranda is confident that he can build the Bears up front.
“The thing that I admire most about him is the tremendous job he does developing cohesiveness, earning trust and getting buy-in with his groups,” Aranda said. “His offensive line units love him, and they play incredibly hard for him. He will pour into our student-athletes, get the most out of them and build a formidable offensive line unit.”
Grimes is confident that he can get the Bears’ attack rolling after his offense at BYU finished third nationally with 43.5 points per game and seventh in the country with 522.2 yards per game.
Grimes has an acronym for his offensive style: RVO.
“RVO stands for Reliable Violent Offense,” Grimes said. “Those two words, reliable and violent, I think are the two things that are critical to an offense being able to succeed. Reliable meaning you’re consistently good, you can be trusted, you can do things the right way all the time.”
Despite Baylor’s losing record in 2020, the defense often played at a high level.
The Bears’ returning linebacking corps should be one of the best in the Big 12 with all-conference linebackers Terrel Bernard and Jalen Pitre joined by returning starter Dillon Doyle. Playing at an All-America level, Bernard's 2020 season ended at midyear with a shoulder injury.
Baylor’s secondary should be strong once again with lockdown cornerbacks Raleigh Texada and Kalon Barnes joined by veteran safeties JT Woods and Christian Morgan.
Like the offense, Baylor’s defensive line is looking to play at a higher level with TJ Franklin, Josh Landry, Chidi Ogbonnaya and Ryan Miller returning.
Aranda is looking forward to getting in spring drills after spring football was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bears will still have to monitor the virus, but they have a better idea how to navigate it now.