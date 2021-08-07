Baylor quarterbacks locked in tight battle

Baylor’s Sept. 4 season opener at Texas State is less than four weeks away, but junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon hasn’t let himself think that far ahead.

All of his thoughts are set in the present.

Bohanon is in the middle of a heated quarterback competition with sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen.

“Man, I promise you I have not thought about the first game at all,” Bohanon said. “It’s like I’m coming in every day just focusing on learning more and more, and taking as much from the coaches as I can.”

“With” is the operative word for all the quarterbacks. They don’t see themselves competing against each other so much as working together to try to make each other better.

“We’re all out there competing and working together in the film room,” Bohanon said. “We’re pushing each other, we’re cheering each other on, so I think it’s going pretty good right now. I’m just trying to get better every day and learn as much as I can, and competing with those guys and try to bring the best out of each other.”

For the first time since 2017, a new quarterback will be at the helm for the Bears after veteran Charlie Brewer opted to play his final college season at Utah.