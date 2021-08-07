Baylor quarterbacks locked in tight battle

Baylor’s Sept. 4 season opener at Texas State is less than four weeks away, but junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon hasn’t let himself think that far ahead.
All of his thoughts are set in the present.
Bohanon is in the middle of a heated quarterback competition with sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen.
“Man, I promise you I have not thought about the first game at all,” Bohanon said. “It’s like I’m coming in every day just focusing on learning more and more, and taking as much from the coaches as I can.”
“With” is the operative word for all the quarterbacks. They don’t see themselves competing against each other so much as working together to try to make each other better.
“We’re all out there competing and working together in the film room,” Bohanon said. “We’re pushing each other, we’re cheering each other on, so I think it’s going pretty good right now. I’m just trying to get better every day and learn as much as I can, and competing with those guys and try to bring the best out of each other.”
For the first time since 2017, a new quarterback will be at the helm for the Bears after veteran Charlie Brewer opted to play his final college season at Utah.
Brewer took nearly all the snaps in 2020 during coach Dave Aranda’s 2-7 debut season as Baylor’s head coach. However, both Bohanon and Zeno saw playing time in critical situations in 2019 when Brewer went down with injuries during the Bears’ 11-3 Sugar Bowl season.
Aranda could go down to the final week of camp before naming a starter, but wants to avoid a quarterback rotation. Though the quarterbacks made considerable progress in the spring, Aranda is looking forward to when the team goes from the practice fields to McLane Stadium for team scrimmages in the next few weeks.
“We want to see them at their best when we get in competitive, stressful situations,” Aranda said. “We’ll see pressure situations here, but when we cross the bridge and get to the stadium the pressure amps up there.”
Now in his fourth season at Baylor, the 6-3, 221-pound Bohanon is working under his third offensive coordinator in Jeff Grimes who joined Aranda’s staff in the spring after building one of the highest scoring offenses in the country at BYU.
“Having so many coaches, it’s really good to pick all of their brains,” Bohanon said. “Every coach knows a lot but teaches you something different. Coach Grimes’ emphasis on the wide zone and play action is something I’ve never seen before.”
Bohanon has proven himself as a powerful runner, but has been working on his play-action and dropback passing skills.
“I would say I’ve worked on reading coverages, understanding the offense in and out, seeing how certain concepts work against certain defenses, throwing on the run, dropping back, really everything,” Bohanon said. “With the different coaches and the different offenses and getting more and more reps, I think the confidence is going to build just knowing what you’re doing.”
The 6-2, 211-pound Zeno possesses a big arm, and came through in the clutch when he stepped in as a freshman and threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Trestan Ebner in the 2019 Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma. But he’s continued to develop his skills.
“Just understanding the offense more, really getting into the defense,” Zeno said. “Footwork, a lot of work, because we changed up our footwork, how we’re handing the ball off to the backs with the wide zone. So just little things like that. My deep balls, I worked on that a little bit.”
The 6-0, 192-pound Shapen redshirted in 2020 in his first year at Baylor, but has made considerable progress.
“It’s been a great summer and offseason, thanks to the strength staff and Coach Aranda,” Shapen said. “And we worked hard even when they weren’t able to be here. So just holding guys accountable and guys stepping up and being leaders was crucial.”
The quarterbacks are counting on improvement from the offensive line, which has had considerable issues providing strong pass protection.
“I’m confident in them,” Zeno said. “We added some pieces, and we’re really jelling. You can see out here, they’re really getting better and improving every day. So I’m looking forward to seeing what they’re going to do during the season.”
The Bears should benefit from a veteran receiving corps that features talents like R.J. Sneed, Tyquan Thornton, Gavin Holmes and Josh Fleeks.
“Oh, I love them,” Zeno said. “Wherever you put the ball, they’re going to go get it. No matter where you go, left to right, I could pick anybody, and I know I could count on them to do their job.”
With former Baylor quarterback Shawn Bell taking over as quarterbacks coach, they’re getting an extra shot of confidence.
“It’s exciting,” Bohanon said. “Everybody knows Coach Bell played quarterback here and I’m pretty sure it’s every quarterback’s dream to come back and coach here. He’s been working hard and pushing us. He’s really good at doing his thing with us. I’m glad to have him as coach right now.”