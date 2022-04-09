 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor racks up hefty medal haul at A&M meet

  • 0
Baylor track

Baylor's Hasani Barr won the 400 at Texas A&M's 44 Farms Invitational in a personal-best and meet-record time of 46.18.

 Baylor athletics

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor track and field teams ensured that the trip down Highway 6 would be a profitable one, as they came back with a busload of wins and meet records at Texas A&M’s 44 Farms Invitational.

Baylor’s Alex Madlock captured titles in both the women’s long jump and triple jump. She went 21-0.5 to win the long jump and traveled 42-4 in the triple.

The Bears swept the sprint relay races on both the men’s and women’s side. The men’s foursome of Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham, Kamden Jackson and De’montray Callis sped to a meet-record clocking of 39.30 for the win, while the women’s quartet of Alexis Duncan, Caira Pettaway, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers clocked a winning time of 44.28.

BU’s Aaliyah Miller won the 1,500 powered to gold in the women’s 1,500 in 4:22.45. In the men’s 400, Baylor breezed to the top three spots, led by Hasani Barr’s personal-best 46.18 for gold.

Baylor will host the annual Michael Johnson Classic April 22-23.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates: “I can guarantee you this, this group here and women of the WNBA , we’re not going to forget about Brittney Griner,” USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Brittney's not here, we’re going to do the things she would have done. She’s very philanthropic. Try to honor her in that way until the highest level of government can work this out.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert