Baylor racks up hefty medal haul at A&M track and field meet

Imprisoned Griner gets support from USA Basketball teammates: “I can guarantee you this, this group here and women of the WNBA , we’re not going to forget about Brittney Griner,” USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve said. “Brittney's not here, we’re going to do the things she would have done. She’s very philanthropic. Try to honor her in that way until the highest level of government can work this out.”