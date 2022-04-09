Baylor racks up hefty medal haul at A&M track and field meet

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor track and field teams ensured that the trip down Highway 6 would be a profitable one, as they came back with a busload of wins and meet records at Texas A&M’s 44 Farms Invitational.
Baylor’s Alex Madlock captured titles in both the women’s long jump and triple jump. She went 21-0.5 to win the long jump and traveled 42-4 in the triple.
The Bears swept the sprint relay races on both the men’s and women’s side. The men’s foursome of Laurenz Colbert, Isaiah Cunningham, Kamden Jackson and De’montray Callis sped to a meet-record clocking of 39.30 for the win, while the women’s quartet of Alexis Duncan, Caira Pettaway, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers clocked a winning time of 44.28.
BU’s Aaliyah Miller won the 1,500 powered to gold in the women’s 1,500 in 4:22.45. In the men’s 400, Baylor breezed to the top three spots, led by Hasani Barr’s personal-best 46.18 for gold.
Baylor will host the annual Michael Johnson Classic April 22-23.