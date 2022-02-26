Baylor rallies for 80-70 win over Jayhawks

In the first game in Lawrence on Feb. 5, the Jayhawks dominated the Bears, 83-59. But the Bears’ passionate rally in the rematch gave them a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Kansas (23-5, 12-3) has a half-game lead in the Big 12 race over the Bears (24-5, 12-4) heading into the final week of the regular season.

Baylor plays Texas in Austin on Monday before closing against Iowa State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Kansas plays TCU on Tuesday and Thursday before finishing the regular season against Texas on Saturday in Lawrence.

The Bears withstood a 27-point performance by Ochai Agbaji as they controlled the game in the final crucial minutes.

With the game tied 63-63, Thamba scored inside before Sochan drove for a basket, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to give the Bears a 68-63 lead with 3:45 remaining.

Adam Flagler nailed an outside shot before James Akinjo drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw to extend Baylor’s lead to 76-68 with 1:03 remaining.

“I’m glad we were able to get the win for the fans,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They were huge. Don’t count these guys out. They persevere.”