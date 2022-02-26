Baylor rallies for 80-70 win over Jayhawks

The last thing Baylor needed was for Kansas to bring its blueprint from its Allen Fieldhouse blowout of the Bears to the Ferrell Center.
Three weeks ago, the Jayhawks jumped on the Bears early and they never recovered.
In the rematch, Kansas smothered the Bears again by roaring to a 13-point first-half lead.
But this time, Baylor proved what a resilient team it has become.
With Flo Thamba scoring a career-high 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds and freshman Jeremy Sochan collecting 17 points, the No. 10 Bears rallied for an emotional 80-70 win over the No. 5 Jayhawks.
“They were the aggressor in the first game and the first six minutes of this game,” Sochan said. “But we matched their strength and aggressiveness and beat them. We went to the paint and scored.”
Saturday night’s top 10 matchup drew a sold-out, dressed-in-white crowd of 10,628, a men’s basketball record at the Ferrell Center. About 700 Baylor students camped out Friday night inside the Ferrell Center to get tickets for the game.
“It was a great environment with ESPN College GameDay here and the crowd,” Thamba said. “We have a lot of guys banged up, but we’ve got motivation to keep going.”
In the first game in Lawrence on Feb. 5, the Jayhawks dominated the Bears, 83-59. But the Bears’ passionate rally in the rematch gave them a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions.
Kansas (23-5, 12-3) has a half-game lead in the Big 12 race over the Bears (24-5, 12-4) heading into the final week of the regular season.
Baylor plays Texas in Austin on Monday before closing against Iowa State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center. Kansas plays TCU on Tuesday and Thursday before finishing the regular season against Texas on Saturday in Lawrence.
The Bears withstood a 27-point performance by Ochai Agbaji as they controlled the game in the final crucial minutes.
With the game tied 63-63, Thamba scored inside before Sochan drove for a basket, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to give the Bears a 68-63 lead with 3:45 remaining.
Adam Flagler nailed an outside shot before James Akinjo drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw to extend Baylor’s lead to 76-68 with 1:03 remaining.
“I’m glad we were able to get the win for the fans,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They were huge. Don’t count these guys out. They persevere.”
After cutting Kansas’ led to 32-31 at halftime, the Bears took their first lead since making the game’s first basket when Akinjo passed to Kendall Brown for a slam.
Following a technical against Kansas coach Bill Self, Akinjo hit a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 35-32 lead. But Agbaji responded with seven straight points, including a 3-pointer to lift the Jayhawks to a 39-35 lead.
With Sochan hitting nine of 11 Baylor points, the Bears pulled into a 48-48 tie with 12:59 left in the game. The Bears grabbed a 54-51 lead when Thamba scored inside, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play with 10:39 left in the game.
Though the Jayhawks kept closing the lead to one, Brown hit seven straight points for the Bears, including a 3-pointer.
The Bears couldn’t have started the game in worse fashion as they hit one of their first nine shots and quickly fell to a 13-point deficit. But the Bears found their groove in the last 10 minutes of the first half to cut Kansas’ lead to 32-31.
The Bears scored the game’s first basket on Thamba’s layup, but the Jayhawks answered with 12 straight points.
Agbaji drilled an outside shot and Christian Braun buried a 3-pointer. After David McCormack scored on a putback, Agbaji stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer. Braun closed the run by driving inside for a basket.
Though Baylor finally started to hit some shots, the Jayhawks kept responding with baskets. Remy Martin’s 3-pointer gave Kansas a 21-9 lead with 10:48 remaining in the first half.
Thamba scored 12 of Baylor’s first 17 points, but when his teammates started complementing him with baskets the Bears finally began cutting into Kansas’ lead.
Flagler drove for a basket, Dale Bonner fed Sochan for a slam and Flagler scored on another drive to close a 10-0 run to trim the Jayhawks’ lead to 28-25.
With Sochan’s pair of free throws, Matthew Mayer’s layup and two free throws, the Bears cut Kansas’ lead to 32-31. The Bears hit 11 of their last 22 shots in the first half and cut Kansas’ double-digit rebounding lead to 21-20.