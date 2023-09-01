Green means go.

The yellow lights of the traffic signal were aglow as the Bears welcomed a new defensive coordinator and reworked so much on that side of the ball.

Now? Baylor is full steam ahead as it opens the season Saturday night against Texas State at McLane Stadium

“It’s really hard to put into words this feeling that I’ve had in my heart,” Baylor sophomore receiver Josh Cameron said. “Football is back. There’s no greater feeling, honestly.”

It’s safe to assume plenty of people across the country feel the same way.

Baylor is 9-0 all-time against Texas State. The Bears won a close game, 29-20, in San Marcos in 2021 and trounced the Bobcats, 42-7, last year in Waco behind three rushing touchdowns from Richard Reese.

This is a new year for Texas State, which hired GJ Kinne in the offseason.

Kinne and offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich bring their wide-open spread offense to San Marcos after one wildly successful season at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, where they averaged more than 580 yards and 50 points per game.

“There's a lot of smoke and mirrors as far as screens,” seventh-year senior Bryson Jackson said. “There are different things that we prepare for here because our offense does a lot of motions and stuff. We’re used to seeing what they've put on film so far.”

Kinne is the son of former Baylor linebacker and coach Gary Joe Kinne, while his younger brother Landry is a quarterback-turned-wide receiver for the Bears and played high school football at La Vega.

There’s no inside info being passed through backchannels ahead of this game.

“The focus really is more on us and executing things that we’ve been repping all the way back to winter and spring and our ability to take our base and apply it to some specific game situations,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said.

The Bobcats’ roster has been completely overhauled with 53 new players between high school recruiting and transfers since Kinne took the job in San Marcos.

“You’re kind of watching his past team (UIW) and watching that style of defense and just trying to picture the new players in your head,” Cameron said. “That’s probably the biggest change. But as far as watching the film, that doesn’t really change. We know who the opponent is, we know who the corners are, all that identification stuff is still there.”

Their biggest battle for Texas State has been at quarterback, where Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby has been facing off against LSU and Auburn transfer TJ Finley for the starting job. Former Baylor quarterback CJ Rogers has slipped to No. 3 on the Texas State depth chart.

It’ll be a big challenge for the first-year defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, who has injected some energy into the group since coming back to Baylor from Oregon in the offseason.

The Baylor defensive line is experienced with redshirt seniors TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall on each end, and the linebackers have some leadership with fifth-year senior Matt Jones and Liberty transfer Mike Smith holding it down.

Outside of redshirt sophomore Devin Lemear, who started 13 games last year, the secondary is young and full of potential but still has plenty to prove.

Jackson is just 13 appearances away from tying Trestan Ebner for the all-time Baylor record with 61 and will play the hybrid STAR role this year that both defends the secondary and rushes the passer.

The key to him is communication.

“Just communicate so you can cover up a lot of the mental errors you might have in the game,” he said. “If you don't know something, look to the guy next to you and communicate what you think you might have, and that guy might know what you have.”

For the first time in school history, Baylor has eight home games, the most of any team in the nation.

After opening the season against Texas State, the Bears will host No. 14 Utah in a huge Week 2 showdown against a future Big 12 conference foe.

Baylor can’t get caught looking ahead. Texas State is almost counting on it.