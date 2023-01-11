Baylor RB coach Johnson joins McGuire at Texas Tech

Baylor running backs coach Justin "Juice" Johnson has joined Joey McGuire's staff at Texas Tech as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Johnson had been on Baylor coach Dave Aranda's staff for all three seasons and was regarded as one of the top recruiters.

McGuire was an assistant on Aranda's staff for most of two seasons and five seasons overall at Baylor before becoming Texas Tech's head coach late last season.

Previously, Johnson served the 2019 season as Houston's running backs coach at his alma mater after three years at Kansas as wide receivers coach in 2018 and two seasons as offensive analyst.