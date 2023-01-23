 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor RB Sqwirl Williams transferring to Louisiana Tech

Baylor TCU (copy)

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor running back Craig "Sqwirl" Williams announced Monday that he's transferring to Louisiana Tech after recently entering the transfer portal.

Williams arrived at Baylor in 2018 and redshirted that season before injuries derailed him much of the next three seasons. However, he delivered a strong season as a fifth-year junior in 2022 as he rushed for 557 yards and four touchdowns.

He enjoyed his best game against Oklahoma in Norman as he rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns to lead Baylor to a 38-35 win.

Baylor Football: Craig Williams Media Availability (March 31, 2022)
