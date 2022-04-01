Baylor rebuilding offensive backfield

Baylor’s Big 12 championship team featured a near perfect backfield combination.

Abram Smith was the power source who banged and bruised his way for yardage most of the time, but also had the breakaway speed to set a school record with 1,601 yards rushing.

Trestan Ebner was the do-it-all option who could pick up yardage as a runner and receiver, and was an All-America kick returner as a bonus.

But that dynamic duo is gone, showing their stuff for NFL scouts in hopes of getting drafted.

Ready for prime time are backs like Taye McWilliams, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, Qualan Jones, Jordan Jenkins and Jacoby Clarke. Fifth-year senior Josh Fleeks shifted from receiver to running back in hopes of providing the Bears a multi-threat in the Ebner mode.

“We’ve got a lot of guys in there who are eager and ready to play and anxious to play,” said Baylor running backs coach Justin “Juice” Johnson. “And they understand that there’s a process that goes before playing. So they’re honed in to the process right now, just all the preparation and the steps that it takes before we ever get to go play.”

The 6-1, 211-pound McWilliams appears to be the most likely candidate to fill Smith’s power back role. Though he didn’t play a lot as a sophomore last season, he picked up 102 yards on just six carries against Texas Southern.

“I do a little bit of everything,” McWilliams said. “I’ve really just been working at every category, trying to upgrade everything to reach the next level. I can be whatever coach wants me to be.”

McWilliams wants to become a leader like Smith and Ebner, and believes he benefited from watching how they carried themselves and produced big plays.

“It was really helpful because I was able to sit back and watch and take in how like a pro really does it,” McWilliams said. “They were upperclassmen, so they took me in as their little brother. Of course, I’m going to look up to them. They did a good job teaching me the basics and just keeping my head on straight.”

After battling through injuries for the last four years, the 5-8, 173-pound Williams feels healthy and is ready to give the Bears a major breakaway threat. He was Baylor’s leading rusher in 2020 with only 188 yards, averaging 9.4 yards per carry.

“I feel very healthy,” Williams said. “I would say my dominant trait is my speed, so any time I can use it I’m using it. I think my hands are really pretty good. Every day after practice, we’re doing catching drills, so my hands are a lot better than they used to be.”

A fifth-year senior, Fleeks could be the wild card in the group as he brings breakaway speed to the backfield after making 67 catches in his first four years at Baylor. He occasionally ran the ball on reverses in past seasons and is a threat as a kick retiurner.

“I think he’s got the ability to give us some of the things that Ebner gave us last year, but then I think he could also be ‘the guy,’ first, second, as well as third down,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think he’s got great vision, there’s a toughness about him, there’s a chip on his shoulder. And I think he’s got a great heart.”

The 5-11, 230-pound Jones is another potential power back, who showed his potential in his first career start in 2020 when he ran for 86 yards on 21 carries against Texas Tech.

Jenkins is a redshirt freshman who starred at Lindale, where he enjoyed a spectacular senior season by rushing for 2,938 yards and 52 touchdowns in 2020. Clarke has played sparingly in three seasons at Baylor, but is a candidate to see more action.

They will all benefit from a veteran offensive line that features four players who elected to return for a fifth season of eligibility, including all-Big 12 tackle Connor Galvin, guard Grant Miller, center Jacob Gall and tackle Khalil Keith.

“You always love to have a great O-line,” Williams said. “So seeing those guys come back, I was real excited about that."

Johnson doesn’t know yet whether a pair of backs will be featured like Smith and Ebner last season or whether they’ll have more of a committee approach.

“I can’t really say right now,” Johnson said. “I think it’s kind of as-the-thing goes type of situation, whatever the team needs, whatever the unit needs, whatever our room needs is kind of how we’re going to go about it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.