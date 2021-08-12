Baylor receivers have experience to tackle new wide-zone offense

Sneed managed to put up solid numbers the last two seasons. After making 42 catches for 437 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, Sneed made 39 catches for 497 yards and three scores last year.

But Thornton saw a major drop in his numbers in 2020 as he made 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown after collecting 45 catches for 782 yards and five scores in 2019.

“I think we all have a chip on our shoulders,” Thornton said. “We fell a little bit short and didn’t get the results we wanted last year. I feel like this year we’re going to hit it a whole lot harder.”

The Bears have been excited to work under first-year receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, a Clemson alum who spent five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

“He’s a good guy, strong-faith guy,” Sneed said. “Also his experience being in the league has helped us out a lot. It’s kind of different when you have a coach that’s never played at that level, but he’s been there. I’m all-ears to whatever he says, because I just want to hear it all and learn.”