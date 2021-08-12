Baylor receivers have experience to tackle new wide-zone offense

Baylor’s top receivers have been around so long that they know every nuance of their teammates’ route running and catching abilities.
Several wide receivers have been on the Baylor campus longer than the majority of the coaches.
Both RJ Sneed and Gavin Holmes are entering their fifth seasons on the squad while Tyquan Thornton and Josh Fleeks are in their fourth.
Drew Estrada just arrived at Baylor this year, but he’s beginning his sixth college season after transferring from Dartmouth.
“It’s very competitive,” Thornton said. “We got guys like me, RJ, Fleeks and Gavin in the room, Drew Estrada. We just come every day to work and are getting each other better and getting the young guys along.”
Those seasoned receivers are beneficial to a relatively inexperienced group of quarterbacks.
With four-year starter Charlie Brewer transferring to Utah for his final college season, junior Gerry Bohanon, sophomore Jacob Zeno and redshirt freshman Blake Shapen are battling for starting quarterback.
“Oh, I love them,” Zeno said. “Wherever you put the ball, they’re going to go get it. No matter where you go, left to right, I could pick anybody, and I know I could count on them to do their job.”
Though their game experience is limited, Bohanon and Zeno have seen considerable reps in practice over the years, so the receivers know what to expect.
“Sometimes Charlie might be hurt during practice or Charlie wouldn’t practice, and Zeno and GB (Bohanon) would practice with us, and I’ve caught from Blake,” Sneed said. “So I wouldn’t say it’s a big change.”
All the Baylor receivers are looking forward to maximizing their potential in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone offense.
While BYU ranked third nationally with 43.3 points per game under Grimes last year, the Bears averaged just 23.3 points per game under former offensive coordinator Larry Fedora’s direction.
“I trust Coach Grimes and the scheme that he brings,” Thornton said. “So far running it in the spring and the fall, we can see how good we are. We’re all bought in and ready. We look at some of the BYU film and some of the plays jump off the film. It’s simple wide zone and play action.”
While honing their pass routes and receiving skills, the Bears have also had to adjust to an old-school concept. Baylor huddles on some plays, a fading concept in this era of fast-tempo offenses.
“I can’t say the last time I’ve been in the huddle,” Sneed said. “That’s the one big change. But other than that, nothing’s different because we have the same personnel.”
Sneed managed to put up solid numbers the last two seasons. After making 42 catches for 437 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, Sneed made 39 catches for 497 yards and three scores last year.
But Thornton saw a major drop in his numbers in 2020 as he made 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown after collecting 45 catches for 782 yards and five scores in 2019.
“I think we all have a chip on our shoulders,” Thornton said. “We fell a little bit short and didn’t get the results we wanted last year. I feel like this year we’re going to hit it a whole lot harder.”
The Bears have been excited to work under first-year receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, a Clemson alum who spent five seasons in the NFL from 2007-11 with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
“He’s a good guy, strong-faith guy,” Sneed said. “Also his experience being in the league has helped us out a lot. It’s kind of different when you have a coach that’s never played at that level, but he’s been there. I’m all-ears to whatever he says, because I just want to hear it all and learn.”
Stuckey is also a coffee connoisseur who looks for the best local coffee shops in the cities where he’s lived. Thornton doesn’t expect Stuckey to convert most of the Baylor receivers to coffee drinkers, except for maybe freshman Elijah Bean.