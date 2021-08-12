Baylor reinforces Hall of Fame with Scott Drew's basketball 'Foundation'

You’ve got to start somewhere, and Scott Drew started with “The Foundation.”
Now, those five players that comprised Drew’s first two recruiting classes will be honored as members of the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame. Former Bears Aaron Bruce, Mamadou Diene, Henry Dugat, Curtis Jerrells and Kevin Rogers will be enshrined as Baylor’s class of 2021 on Oct. 29 at the Waco Convention Center.
Drew has always credited that group with building the foundation, hence the nickname, for the program’s from-the-ruins turnaround from scandal-ridden Big 12 cellar dweller to an NCAA tournament team in 2008 and the NIT final in 2009.
Diene and Bruce made up Drew’s first signing class in November 2003. Bruce was fresh off a victory for his native Australia in the Junior World Championships. The sharpshooting guard led the nation’s freshmen in scoring his debut season with an 18.2 average, and ended up scoring 1,330 points in his BU career, 12th all-time in program history.
Nicknamed the “Mayor,” Diene became one of the more popular players in Baylor history. He demonstrated great instincts as a rim protector, and his 145 career blocks are second all-time at Baylor. Diene also won Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the Year honors in 2008.
Dugat started 80 of his 117 career games at Baylor, averaging a career-high 12.2 points as a junior. He scored 1,229 points for his career, which still ranks in the program’s top 20.
Jerrells formed a successful backcourt partner to Dugat. He was first inducted into Baylor’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019, his first year of eligibility, but now will be honored again alongside his former teammates. Jerrells was a Freshman All-American in 2006, and just kept getting better. His 1,820 points are fourth-most in Baylor history.
Rogers played his high school ball at powerhouse South Oak Cliff in Dallas, and was a top 50 national recruit. The 6-foot-9 forward became a fixture in the lineup for the Bears, starting 101 consecutive games over his final three seasons. His 1,371 points and 865 rebounds rank ninth and fourth, respectively, on Baylor’s career lists.
In all, Baylor has recognized 257 honorees in its Hall of Fame since its inaugural year of 1960. The 2020 induction class will also be recognized at the 2021 banquet, as it was delayed due to COVID-19. The 2020 class consisted of Lenka Broosova (women’s tennis), Lars Poerschke (men’s tennis), Brette Reagan (softball), Todd Cooper (track and field), Anna Breyfogle (volleyball) and Jason Smith, Brad Goebel and Andrew Melontree (football). Additionally, Dr. Mark Attas, a 1965 Baylor football letterman who went on to become chief of cardiology at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, will join the “B” Association’s Wall of Honor, as the 29th person to receive that distinction.
Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling Baylor’s “B” Association at (254) 710-3045 or by emailing Tammy Hardin at tammy_hardin@baylor.edu.