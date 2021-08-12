Baylor reinforces its Hall of Fame with basketball 'Foundation'

Jerrells formed a successful backcourt partner to Dugat. He was first inducted into Baylor’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019, his first year of eligibility, but now will be honored again alongside his former teammates. Jerrells was a Freshman All-American in 2006, and just kept getting better. His 1,820 points are fourth-most in Baylor history.

Rogers played his high school ball at powerhouse South Oak Cliff in Dallas, and was a top 50 national recruit. The 6-foot-9 forward became a fixture in the lineup for the Bears, starting 101 consecutive games over his final three seasons. His 1,371 points and 865 rebounds rank ninth and fourth, respectively, on Baylor’s career lists.

In all, Baylor has recognized 257 honorees in its Hall of Fame since its inaugural year of 1960. The 2020 induction class will also be recognized at the 2021 banquet, as it was delayed due to COVID-19. The 2020 class consisted of Lenka Broosova (women’s tennis), Lars Poerschke (men’s tennis), Brette Reagan (softball), Todd Cooper (track and field), Anna Breyfogle (volleyball) and Jason Smith, Brad Goebel and Andrew Melontree (football). Additionally, Dr. Mark Attas, a 1965 Baylor football letterman who went on to become chief of cardiology at Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center, will join the “B” Association’s Wall of Honor, as the 29th person to receive that distinction.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling Baylor’s “B” Association at (254) 710-3045 or by emailing Tammy Hardin at tammy_hardin@baylor.edu.