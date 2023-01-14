Baylor relay teams sweep gold medals in Lubbock

LUBBOCK — The Baylor track teams got the stick around in style in sweeping the 4x400 relay titles to close out the season-opening Corky Classic at Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Bears also won a pair of individual golds.

Crossing the line at 3:04.86, BU’s relay squad of Hasani Barr, Demar Francis, Matthew Moorer and Nathaniel Ezekiel earned the ninth-fastest indoor time in program history.

The women’s ‘A’ relay squad of Kavia Francis, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake and Imaobong Uko clocked a 3:37.22 to beat the entire field by four seconds.

Francis hit 23.36 in the women’s 200-meter final on Saturday to win the collegiate title in the event. Ayers followed just behind, finishing in 23.83 to take collegiate bronze.

The last Bear to win a gold medal was Uko taking the title in the 400 meters after a 53.51 race.

Baylor will compete at the Martin Luther King Invitational next weekend in Albuquerque, N.M.