Baylor rising star, Iowa native Doyle headed home for weekend

Dillon decided to leave Iowa City for the first time in his life.

“It was special to share a locker room with my dad and so many good dudes at Iowa,” Doyle said. “I stay in touch with them and they’re some of my best friends. It was a tough decision to leave, but when it came down to it I didn’t think it would be the same without dad in the locker room. It was not what I wanted to do anymore.”

With COVID-19 raging, Dillon didn’t visit Baylor before making his decision to transfer in June. But he knew it was the right place for him after talking to Aranda and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

“As soon as I made my decision to leave, I looked at all my options and schools where I would have an opportunity to play,” Doyle said. “When I met with coach Aranda and coach Roberts, it had such an impact on me. Coach Aranda is such an authentic and genuine person, and I knew I wanted that. I talked to coach Roberts about his knowledge and perspective on things.”

Even before heading to Waco to play, Doyle felt a connection to Roberts and was impressed by the way he dealt with players.