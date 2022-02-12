Baylor romp over Texas tempered by loss of Tchamwa Tchatchoua

When Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua collapsed to the floor grimacing at midcourt, the noise in the packed gold-themed Ferrell Center dropped from loud to alarmingly quiet.
Baylor’s impactful big man was helped to the locker room after injuring his left knee midway through the first half. The injury will keep him out indefinitely with further tests pending.
The No. 10 Bears could have gone one of two ways: Into an instant funk or rallying for their fallen teammate.
The Bears emphatically chose the latter as they pieced together one of their most complete games of the season in an 80-63 romp over No. 20 Texas before 10,284 fans Saturday.
The Bears (21-4, 9-3) continued their domination of the Longhorns (18-7, 7-5) with their 11th win in the last 12 meetings to remain a half-game behind Kansas (9-2) in the Big 12 race.
“I’m really proud of how they stepped up when Jon went out,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “But it’s bittersweet as a coach. I think all parents can relate to, whenever you see your child or one of your players get hurt like that, and they’ve worked so hard. Don’t know the severity of it, but obviously didn’t look good. So our prayers go out and our hearts go out to him and hope for the best.”
Drew fears that Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a potential ACL knee injury, which would be the second such injury on this year’s team after freshman guard Langston Love went down during preseason drills.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua is the latest in a long line of injuries for the Bears this season, including LJ Cryer missing the last five games with a foot injury. Jeremy Sochan, James Akinjo and Adam Flagler have also missed games with injuries, but were on the floor against the Longhorns.
“We haven’t had an ACL injury, I don’t think since 2008, maybe 2009, a long time ago,” Drew said. “And now, possibly to have a couple in one year. We’ve been more banged-up this year. We haven’t had our rotation back since the beginning of January. So really credit the guys. Our assistant coaches have done a great job changing up game plans and putting things together, and everyone’s done a good job rallying.”
The possibility of losing Tchamwa Tchatchoua for extended time is a major concern because of the production and energy he brings to the court. In Wednesday’s 75-60 road win over Kansas State, Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored a career-high 21 points and came into Saturday’s game averaging 8.6 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Texas coach Chris Beard has high respect for Tchamwa Tchatchoua and hated to see him go down with the non-contact injury. Beard consoled Tchamwa Tchatchoua when he was down on the floor.
“We just hope and pray that he's OK,” Beard said. “He's a player that we talk to our teams a lot about over the years because of the player he is. He plays with great joy and toughness, and he's a guy I have a lot of respect for. He's one of the best players in college basketball, never liked that part about sports.”
Despite the 17-point blowout of their longtime rival, the loss of Tchamwa Tchatchoua took some of the joy out of the big win for the Bears.
“We always celebrate, the Big 12 is very difficult to win,” Flagler said. “It’s the best conference in the country. But when you have a brother down, it’s definitely frustrating, and sad to see. I’ll give y’all a smile, but it’s very difficult to see our brother on the floor.”
With Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, center Flo Thamba stepped up in a big way with his first double-double as he produced 12 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks in a career-high 30 minutes. Extended playing time could become more common for Thamba in future games.
“I was kind of down when it happened,” Thamba said. “It was during a media time out, and seeing him it was hard coming off the floor. There was that moment when I had eye contact. When Jon went down, it just gave us extra motivation to go out there and play.”
Flagler sparked the Bears by nailing eight of 11 shots, including four of five 3-pointers, in a 20-point performance. Akinjo scored 15 points and played an excellent floor game as he amassed seven assists with only two assists. Kendall Brown contributed in a variety of ways with 10 points, eight boards and two steals.
While the Bears shot 50 percent from the field and 81.5 percent from the free throw line, they were also superb defensively by dominating the boards by a 42-32 margin and holding Texas to a season-low 32.8 shooting percentage.
Beard expected Baylor to be revved up to play after Texas knocked off Kansas, 79-76, on Monday in Austin.
“Baylor basically beat us with seven players when Jonathan went down,” Beard said. “We tried 12, 13, we tried to find a spark, and their seven beat our 12. Everybody played the role today for Baylor. I would argue it's one of their best games they played and we knew that was going to happen.”
The Bears were leading 16-12 when Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with 11:41 left in the first half. But with extra motivation, Baylor quickly extended its lead to 31-15 less than five minutes later.
Flagler buried an outside shot before Akinjo lofted an alley-oop pass to Sochan for a slam. After Flagler nailed another outside shot, Thamba blocked Andrew Jones’ shot on a drive to the basket. Flagler drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc before Thamba and Dale Bonner each hit a pair of free throws.
Texas guard Courtney Ramey hit a difficult outside shot to cut Baylor’s lead to 44-31 at halftime. But the Bears scored the first six points of the second half as Brown found Thamba for a slam, Matthew Mayer hit a pair of free throws and Akinjo spotted Thamba for a layup.
Though the Longhorns made some minor runs, they never cut Baylor’s lead to below double digits in the second half.
“I thought we were able to get a lead, and then really credit the guys for staying locked in, because Coach Beard does a great job changing stuff up and adjusting,” Drew said. “You know they’re going to keep competing to the end. I thought defensively we really did a good job and thought Flo really did a great job picking up for Jon when he went out and staying out of foul trouble.”