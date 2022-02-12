Baylor romp over Texas tempered by loss of Tchamwa Tchatchoua

“We just hope and pray that he's OK,” Beard said. “He's a player that we talk to our teams a lot about over the years because of the player he is. He plays with great joy and toughness, and he's a guy I have a lot of respect for. He's one of the best players in college basketball, never liked that part about sports.”

Despite the 17-point blowout of their longtime rival, the loss of Tchamwa Tchatchoua took some of the joy out of the big win for the Bears.

“We always celebrate, the Big 12 is very difficult to win,” Flagler said. “It’s the best conference in the country. But when you have a brother down, it’s definitely frustrating, and sad to see. I’ll give y’all a smile, but it’s very difficult to see our brother on the floor.”

With Tchamwa Tchatchoua out, center Flo Thamba stepped up in a big way with his first double-double as he produced 12 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocks in a career-high 30 minutes. Extended playing time could become more common for Thamba in future games.