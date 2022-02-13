Baylor run-rules Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 10-0

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Making her first college start, freshman Kaci West threw a one-hitter and collected six strikeouts as Baylor run-ruled Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 10-0, in five innings on Sunday.

The Bears swept all four games in the season-opening Lady Demon Classic.

Baylor exploded for six second-inning runs as Kendall Cross hit a two-run single and McKenzie Wilson drilled a two-run double. Emily Hott and Taylor Strain also hit run-scoring singles in the big inning.

The Bears added three more runs in the fourth inning as Hott doubled and scored on Rhein Trochim's single. Baylor will face SFA at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Nacogdoches.