Baylor runners approaching finish line with excitement

In a cross country race, knowing when to kick can make all the difference.

For Baylor, the finishing line is approaching far sooner than usual. But the Bears know it’s time to kick into that final gear.

The BU runners will close out their fall season at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kan. In any normal year — one unaffected by COVID-19 — they’d compete in a regional meet a couple of weeks after the conference chase. Instead, the Big 12 meet will serve as their final 2020 competition, though the NCAA has announced plans to hold a national meet in March 2021.

Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron used the word “excited” or “exciting” nine different times in the span of a minute when breaking down the opportunity before the Bears. The Big 12 notoriously stands as one of the fiercest conferences for cross country competition in the country every year, so the Bears will have to dig deep if they want to push toward the head of the pack.