Baylor runners approaching finish line with excitement

In a cross country race, knowing when to kick can make all the difference.
For Baylor, the finishing line is approaching far sooner than usual. But the Bears know it’s time to kick into that final gear.
The BU runners will close out their fall season at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence, Kan. In any normal year — one unaffected by COVID-19 — they’d compete in a regional meet a couple of weeks after the conference chase. Instead, the Big 12 meet will serve as their final 2020 competition, though the NCAA has announced plans to hold a national meet in March 2021.
Baylor associate head coach Jon Capron used the word “excited” or “exciting” nine different times in the span of a minute when breaking down the opportunity before the Bears. The Big 12 notoriously stands as one of the fiercest conferences for cross country competition in the country every year, so the Bears will have to dig deep if they want to push toward the head of the pack.
“One of my favorite parts about this season is because there was a little bit less diversity in all the meets, we actually saw a lot of these teams more often than we normally do,” Capron said. “We have raced the Kansases and the Kansas States and Oklahoma States. We’ve seen those teams, and Texas. Whereas sometimes we go a ways without bumping into those teams. So, to have those kinds of benchmarks, saying, ‘Hey, we’ve already beaten this team, let’s aim for the next one up,’ is a lot of fun.”
Capron said that fifth place would be a reasonable goal for the Baylor women. Texas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia all feature deep teams blessed with endurance for days. The Cowgirls reign as the defending champion, as they beat the Longhorns by two points at last year’s Big 12 meet at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Freshman Lily Jacobs of Sunnyvale may be a rookie, but should contend for all-conference honors for the Bears. Junior Celia Holmes and senior Sarah Antrich figure to be nipping at her heels, but what will truly determine Baylor’s place in the league standings is whether its No. 4 and 5 runners can close the gap.
“It really helps when you have your teammates to run with you,” Antrich said. “So, if we can kind of close in the gap between 1 and 5, it would definitely help a lot with our team score. Especially since in practice, a lot of times we try to group more. So, if we could translate that to the race, I think that would be really helpful.”
On the men’s side, Baylor faces a steep climb, especially considering the Bears will be without a couple of their top runners in Ryan Day and Ryan Hodge.
“I think there are still some teams we can stay ahead of on the guys’ side,” Capron said. “There may be some teams that we’ve raced and beaten already that may be a tough challenge without some of the guys that are going to be available.”
Oklahoma State’s men rank No. 5 nationally, while Iowa State is ranked 10th and Texas 24th. The unranked Bears will be counting on runners like Connor Laktasic and Jeremy Meadows to pick up the slack for their missing counterparts.
“This is the right time,” Laktasic said. “We didn’t have some opportunities early, but I think this maybe just made us more excited to run this one. Everyone is definitely ready to roll and wanting to go out and race. So, definitely everyone’s kicking it in here the last meet here.”
The NCAA has indicated that the conference meet standings will weigh heavily toward which teams and individuals qualify to compete in next spring’s national meet.
