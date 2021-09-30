Baylor runners back in action at Missouri cross country meet

The Baylor cross country teams will face a competitive field that includes several Big 12 and SEC schools when they run at Missouri’s Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo., on Friday.

Among the teams in attendance will be Baylor’s Big 12 rivals Kansas and Kansas State as well as SEC stalwarts Missouri and Texas A&M. Baylor’s women will run in the women’s 6K invitational, while the men will take part in the invitational 8K.

“We want to compete against the people we can compete against,” Baylor coach David Barnett said. “Hopefully, our top people can mix it up in the top-25 and make the most of the opportunity on the race course to get an idea of where we stand one month out from Big 12s.”