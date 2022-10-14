 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor runners get glimpse of postseason course Saturday

Baylor’s cross country runners will get a preview of the NCAA South Central Regional course when they compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station on Saturday.

The Texas A&M-hosted meet at the Watts Cross Country Course will open with the men’s 8K at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s 6K at 9:45.

The Bears are coming off the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri, held Sept. 30, where the women posted a 34-second split between the scoring runners and Ryan Day finished ninth in the men's 8k.

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated …

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule is the first NFL coach to be fired this season. He went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million left on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley.

