Baylor runners get glimpse of postseason course Saturday

Baylor’s cross country runners will get a preview of the NCAA South Central Regional course when they compete at the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station on Saturday.
The Texas A&M-hosted meet at the Watts Cross Country Course will open with the men’s 8K at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s 6K at 9:45.
The Bears are coming off the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri, held Sept. 30, where the women posted a 34-second split between the scoring runners and Ryan Day finished ninth in the men's 8k.