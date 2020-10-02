Baylor runners headed to Stillwater for second meet

It’s the first full meet for the Bears after opening with a dual meet setup at the Abilene Christian Invitational on Sept. 18, where the men and women swept both titles.

“I’m excited to see if the success we had at ACU can translate amongst stiffer competition,” associate head coach Jon Capron said. “We need to stay with the same mindset we had going into ACU. We have two weeks of more fitness underneath our belts, and workouts have looked really great. It’s all about how they react to a tougher course and tougher competition. I believe they are prepared.