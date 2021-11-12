Baylor runners hit brakes on season at NCAA's South Central Regionals

When you’re toiling along in a long-distance race, the finish line always beckons as a tempting oasis.
As for the season finish line, not so much.
Baylor’s cross country squads found their seasons come to a close on Friday at the NCAA’s South Central Regionals, as the BU women finished 11th in the team standings and the men placed 17th on a pleasant fall morning at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Honestly, those results weren’t unexpected. For first-year Baylor coach David Barnett, this season was about learning and building for the future as much as anything.
“I’ve seen a lot of development this fall from a mental standpoint, especially on the men’s team. They’ve been working towards big things,” Barnett said.
None of Baylor’s runners passed enough runners to find safe passage on to nationals as an individual qualifier, either. Their knowledge of the Cottonwood course may have aided them to an extent, but the top runners set a staggering pace that proved tough for the Bears to chase.
For the BU men, senior Ryan Hodge led the Bears with a 34th-place finish in a 10K time of 32:06.9. Hodge ripped off to a fast start and was right in the mix for an all-region spot, in 15th place as he made the first loop. But he lost some ground as the race progressed, particularly on the inclines.
“With how the course is laid out, you want to get out in a good position early on,” Hodge said. “(Barnett’s) message to me was, if you want to finish in the top-15, go out in the top-15. I was definitely in the group that I wanted that first 5K of the race. Just separated, I think the hills got to me. I think physically, over time, those (top) guys are a little ahead of me right now.”
Nevertheless, Hodge considered 2021 a “breakout” season for him, as he became the first BU runner to eclipse 24 minutes in an 8K race in more than a decade earlier this season at Texas A&M.
“I know that my fitness is there, and obviously I had the big PR in the 8K, so all over the board I feel like I broke out a bit, which is fun,” Hodge said. “Going into track, I’m super excited. Having a little break here, but then continuing the work.”
Phillip Roxas was Baylor’s next-best finisher after Hodge, as the senior from Beaumont sprinted to the finish line at the end, completing the course in a personal-best 10K time of 32:58.3 for 64th place.
Even after running for half an hour against elite competition, the top two runners in the men’s race still showed enough gusto to bust it for the line. Haftu Knight of Texas, a sophomore from Tyler, and Texas State’s Kwanele Mthembu, a junior from South Africa, dashed shoulder to shoulder down the home stretch, as the crowd screamed encouragement. Knight ended up angling ahead for the win in a time of 30:10.4, while Mthembu settled for a strong silver medal effort at 30:11.1.
Knight’s victory proved critical for the Longhorns, who won the regional title with a score of 35 points, just four points ahead of Arkansas, which also qualifies for nationals as a team.
In the women’s race, Arkansas dominated to claim the team title with 27 points, as the top five Razorback scoring runners all tallied top-10 finishes. Rice took second with 96 points, led by overall winner Grace Forbes, who clocked a 6K time of 19:59.3, the only runner under 20 minutes in the field.
Baylor was paced by sophomore Lily Jacobs, who came in 50th at 22:12.9.
With cross country season complete, Baylor’s runners will turn their attention to the indoor track season. The Bears will run at the Texas A&M Invitational on Dec. 4, an earlier track start than normal, before resuming Jan. 15 at the Texas Tech-hosted Corky Classic in Lubbock.