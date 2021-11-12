Baylor runners hit brakes on season at NCAA's South Central Regionals

“With how the course is laid out, you want to get out in a good position early on,” Hodge said. “(Barnett’s) message to me was, if you want to finish in the top-15, go out in the top-15. I was definitely in the group that I wanted that first 5K of the race. Just separated, I think the hills got to me. I think physically, over time, those (top) guys are a little ahead of me right now.”

Nevertheless, Hodge considered 2021 a “breakout” season for him, as he became the first BU runner to eclipse 24 minutes in an 8K race in more than a decade earlier this season at Texas A&M.

“I know that my fitness is there, and obviously I had the big PR in the 8K, so all over the board I feel like I broke out a bit, which is fun,” Hodge said. “Going into track, I’m super excited. Having a little break here, but then continuing the work.”

Phillip Roxas was Baylor’s next-best finisher after Hodge, as the senior from Beaumont sprinted to the finish line at the end, completing the course in a personal-best 10K time of 32:58.3 for 64th place.