Baylor runners hoping for 'honest' effort as host for regionals

As a runner, you don’t want the road ahead to lie to you.
No threat of that at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, which will serve as the host of the NCAA South Central Cross Country Regionals on Friday. Baylor head coach David Barnett calls Cottonwood an “honest course.” It has some bends, some hills, a few flat spots. More than anything, it contains enough variety to keep all the competitors engaged.
“It’s definitely different, because these days, it’s almost like courses are extremely difficult or pancake flat,” Barnett said. “It’s just kind of a weird dynamic. I like our course, because I feel like it’s a real cross country course, so to speak.
“It’s honest, it has enough hills in it and some genuine climbs in it that it makes it a little bit interesting. You have to have a strategy going in. And I think whenever you have to have a strategy, that goes well for people that are prepared for it.”
Best of all for Baylor, it’s in Waco. No team in the 30-odd team field will have practiced on the course more than the Bears. Just as in other sports, there’s a certain advantage to running at home.
“I think it’s an advantage, because half the battle when you’re going into bigger races is just lowering people’s anxiety level, creating a sense of, this is home, we’ve done this a million times, it’s another day in the office,” Barnett said. “It’s a lot easier to feel like it’s another day in the office if you’ve been there before.”
In Barnett’s first season as BU head coach, the Bears aren’t expected to contend for a regional title in either the men’s or women’s divisions. The Baylor women are pegged at 11th in the South Central regional rankings, and are coming off a seventh-place finish at the Big 12 meet in Stillwater, Okla., two weeks ago. The Bear men took sixth at that Big 12 meet and carry a No. 14 regional ranking.
But success doesn’t look the same for everyone. Barnett said the Bears are healthy heading into Friday’s meet, which he declared “half the battle.” Veterans like seniors Celia Holmes and Ellie Friesen for the women could contend for top-25 all-region finishes, while for the men junior Ryan Hodge and senior Ryan Day will chase similar goals.
As for the team as a whole, much rests on the soles of the rookies’ sneakers.
“We’re relying on a lot of freshmen. So, it’s kind of too hard to say specifically, we just want to beat some teams that maybe beat us during the regular season,” Barnett said. “If the freshmen have a big day, the team could have a big day. We just don’t know going into a big meet like this how they’re going to respond. We’re optimistic about both teams having an opportunity to be pretty high up on the list.”
The women’s 6K race starts at 10 a.m., while the men’s 10K race will follow at 11. For the men, it’s a bump up in distance from 8,000 meters to the 10K, but Barnett said that he believes his runners will be ready, given that they log even more miles than that in training sessions.
The top two teams at each of the NCAA’s nine regional meets will qualify for the NCAA Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida. That accounts for 18 spots, while the other 13 at-large members of the 31-team national field will be announced on Saturday. Additionally, the top four individual finishers who are not members of an automatic-qualifying team will advance to nationals.
The meet is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to park in the Waco ISD Stadium parking lot and walk over to the course from there.