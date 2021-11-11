Baylor runners hoping for 'honest' effort as host for regionals

As a runner, you don’t want the road ahead to lie to you.

No threat of that at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, which will serve as the host of the NCAA South Central Cross Country Regionals on Friday. Baylor head coach David Barnett calls Cottonwood an “honest course.” It has some bends, some hills, a few flat spots. More than anything, it contains enough variety to keep all the competitors engaged.

“It’s definitely different, because these days, it’s almost like courses are extremely difficult or pancake flat,” Barnett said. “It’s just kind of a weird dynamic. I like our course, because I feel like it’s a real cross country course, so to speak.

“It’s honest, it has enough hills in it and some genuine climbs in it that it makes it a little bit interesting. You have to have a strategy going in. And I think whenever you have to have a strategy, that goes well for people that are prepared for it.”

Best of all for Baylor, it’s in Waco. No team in the 30-odd team field will have practiced on the course more than the Bears. Just as in other sports, there’s a certain advantage to running at home.