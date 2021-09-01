 Skip to main content
Baylor runners log top-five team finishes at A&M
Baylor runners log top-five team finishes at A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Baylor’s cross country teams opened the David Barnett era with a solid showing at the Aggie Opener at the Watts Cross Country Course on Wednesday night.

The BU women finished third in a nine-team field, paced by grad transfer Ellie Friesen. She took fourth overall in a time of 14:29.7 on the 4.1-K women’s course. Hayden Gold was 12th and Celia Holmes came in 19th in the race for the Bears.

Host Texas A&M swept both the men’s and women’s team titles.

In the men’s race, Baylor finished fourth out of eight teams. Senior Ryan Hodge placed fifth with a 10K time of 15:47, while Drew Snyder came in 10th at 16:04.02.

Baylor’s next meet is the ACU Invitational Sept. 18 in Abilene.

