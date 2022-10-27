Baylor runners looking to bunch up tightly for Big 12 meet

It’s not exactly a group hug situation, but the Baylor cross country teams want to invade each other’s personal space as much as possible.

When they’ve been at their best this year, the Bears have displayed a good, old-fashioned pack mentality. They’ll try to employ that same approach when they compete at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on Friday at the Chaparral Ridge Course in Lubbock.

“During races, it’s kind of nice having that iconic green and gold, we can see each other,” said Drew Snyder, a sophomore for the Baylor men. “So a lot of times, people undervalue running together as a pack. When you have people who you know you’ve trained with, who you know you hang out with them, you train with them, and they’re having a good day, and you might not be feeling as good. But you know you can hang with them. That really does wonders to the mentality of running and kind of the mentality of racing.”

The Baylor women showed just how effective a well-bunched pack can be earlier this season at the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri. In that race, the Bears finished eighth in a strong national field, thanks to a tight, 34-second spread between their first runner, Ellie Hodge, and their fifth, Taylor Whitfield.

“Just staying together as a pack and using that to be ahead of other teams is a big advantage. Top five as a team is what we’re looking for,” said sophomore Cate Urbani. “Ellie Hodge is more at the front of the pack. The other four of us, we each have different racing strategies. But with the weather conditions and the wind, we’re all going to try to stay together as long as we can.”

Urbani said that Hodge isn’t just the pace-setter on the course, but that the graduate student brings a bevy of leadership off of it as well. Ellie or her husband Ryan Hodge, a standout for the Baylor men, generally lead the pre-practice prayer for the BU teams.

For the men, call it a Day-Dream season for senior Ryan Day. He has recorded top 10 individual finishes in all three of his races, and clocked a personal-best 8,000-meter time of 23:51.4 at Missouri.

“He made the step, I would say, in the outdoor (track) season last year,” said Baylor head coach David Barnett. “He ended up being ninth in the outdoor 5K, and that was big for him. He took about 30 seconds off of his 5K time. Usually when that happens, you can make the jump in cross country after that. And fortunately, he’s been able to stay healthy and do that.”

Barnett didn’t necessarily state any goals for this meet, other than the hope that he wants both teams to “maximize their ability.” It figures to be windy, as always, in Lubbock, but the Bears carry a comfort level with the course, having competed there for the Texas Tech Opener in September.

“That’s super helpful,” Snyder said. “There’s a hairpin turn right around the mile-and-a-half mark, which is really muddy. I know that sounds funny to say, but now avoiding that spot or coming up with a way, just so on race day you don’t realize, ‘Oh shoot, there’s a muddy spot on this course,’ and then I’m face first in a pile of mud. Just those little things like that give you a competitive edge.”

Cross country is naturally all about stamina and endurance, and yet the season often passes by as quickly as a sprint. As such, the runners crave these championship-level stages.

“This is everything,” Snyder said. “You run miles and miles in the summer and then throughout the fall for moments like this. Cross country, we don’t have the big, big events, with 60,000 people in attendance all the time. These events, like Big 12s and regionals and nationals, they’re really kind of the bread and butter of our sport. That’s when everybody is excited to go.”