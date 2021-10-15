Baylor runners make beeline back to College Station

The Baylor cross country teams will return to a familiar venue on Saturday when they compete at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in College Station for the Texas A&M-hosted Arturo Barrios Invitational. It’s the second trip to A&M this season for the Bears, who opened their season on Sept. 1 at the Aggie Opener.

It also marks Baylor’s last chance to fine-tune its efforts before the Big 12 meet on Oct. 29 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

In Baylor’s last action two weeks ago at the Gans Creek Classic in Missouri, the BU women finished eighth and the men were 11th in a sturdy field.

At A&M, they’ll face a field of 36 men’s teams and 38 women’s squads.

“With 30-plus teams, there are certainly 10 to 15 really quality teams in the field,” Baylor head coach David Barnett said. “Some are coming from our region, but they are coming from all over. It will be good to race against some familiar and unfamiliar faces.”