Baylor runners take sixth, seventh at Big 12 meet

LUBBOCK — The Baylor women’s and men’s cross country teams finished sixth and seventh, respectively, at the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on a wind-swept Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course on Friday.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, dominated on its way to a sweep of both the men’s and women’s titles for the second straight year.

The Baylor women, which totaled 180 points, finished sixth in the 10-team women’s field, led by Ellie Hodge in 24th place. Hodge clocked the 6,000-meter women’s course in 21:55. Oklahoma State placed five runners in the top eight to set the Big 12 record with 22 points, breaking the old mark of 23 held by Colorado since 1997.

West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe was the overall women’s champ.

On the men’s side, Baylor finished seventh out of nine teams with 195 points. Ryan Day paced the Bears in 22nd, completing the 8,000-meter course in 24:59.3.

Oklahoma State’s men were somehow even more dominant than the OSU women, totaling 21 points with five runners in the top seven, including overall champ Alex Maier. It was the best score in the race since 2010, when OSU had 19 points.

Next up for Baylor is the NCAA South Central Regional meet, Nov. 11 in College Station.