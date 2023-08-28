Even through his trademark stoic demeanor, it’s clear head coach Dave Aranda is excited that it’s finally game week for Baylor football.

With three weeks of fall camp and two scrimmages in the rearview mirror, the Bears can fully shift their focus to the regular-season opener at McLane Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Texas State.

“I know that our guys are more than ready and so willing to hit somebody else and just get into what a game week is like,” he said. “What an opportunity we have with a really talented and upgraded squad.”

Aranda and his staff have talked about “playing green” in meetings this week. If red means they need to stop something and rethink something, and yellow is slowing something down to get a better look, green means they’re ready to go.

“We’re positioned to do that,” Aranda said. “I think the whole thing has led up to where we don’t want to be sitting here waiting for another transfer portal person to parachute in. We’ve got everything we need, so let’s get that mindset right and attack it.

“That’s when you feel ready.”

RUNNING BACK ROUNDTABLE

Aranda wouldn’t name a starting running back on Monday.

Instead, both sophomore Richard Reese and junior Oklahoma State transfer Dominic Richardson are atop the first depth chart of the season.

“I’ve tried not to think about it in terms of here’s the starter and here’s the backup, but thinking of it as both these guys are starters,” Aranda said. “Both of these guys can win games for us. Both of these guys can move the chains for us, and both of these guys can get that one or two yards that we need on a critical third or fourth down.”

The two are different enough to be used in different ways. At 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, Richardson is a much more powerful back than Reese, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs just under 180 pounds.

The rest of the coaching staff is on board with using them as a two-headed monster, and Reese and Richardson are starting to grasp it, too.

“If a guy gets hot (we need) to be able to kind of ride that guy and keep the other guy available to kind of be the counter-punch off of it,” Aranda said. “Then build him back up throughout the game. I think that’s where the art of it comes in. It’s a good problem to have.”

Richardson rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his three seasons at Oklahoma State, leading them in rushing last season. He also played a key role in catching passes out of the backfield.

Reese was much more one-note for the Bears last season, winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and setting a new school record in rushing yards by a freshman, but was learning pass blocking and other duties almost on the fly.

His 198 rushing attempts accounted for nearly 40% of all Baylor’s attempts.

“I think that’s a really high number,” Aranda said of Reese’s number of carries. “Along with that, you think about those reps, he was still learning pass protection. When he came in, it was a run. Part of the talk with Richard was that we want it to be the (complete back).”

SHAPEN STILL CONFIDENT

It doesn’t matter the size of the the school or the ranking of the football program, there’s an added pressure attached to being a starting quarterback.

It’s a lesson Baylor junior Blake Shapen learned the hard way last year.

“Last year, I know he wanted to be the starter,” Aranda said. “I don’t know there was a full comprehension of what that job entailed, of everything that came with it, and the responsibilities and the weight that’s carried and just all of it. I think that’s a major difference now.”

Shapen burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman, coming on late in the season to help the Bears win the Big 12 title game.

Last year was far more inconsistent as he finished with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, the second-most among Big 12 quarterbacks, while completing 63% of his passes, still the fourth-best mark in the conference.

At the mock game the Bears’ had last weekend, he showed to Aranda, motivating his teammates and getting in their faces if need be, but willing to give them some love and encouragement when it’s all over.

“I’m proud of Blake,” Aranda said. “These are things that you just didn’t see (last year), and things outside the whole view, I’m sure how he saw in himself.”

Shapen has seen both the good and bad sides of being a quarterback. If the Goldilocks principle is applied, the hope is that this season will be just right.