Baylor running game biggest improvement in season opener

Now in his fifth season with the Bears, Ebner hit the holes with more authority than previous seasons. He showed his versatility by running tough and making sharp cuts to break away from defenders to pick up more yardage.

Known more as an All-America kickoff returner and a major threat catching the ball out of the backfield, Ebner’s 100-yard rushing performance against the Bobcats was just the second of his five-year career for the Bears. He became the first Baylor player in school history to surpass 1,000 career yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving.

“I think Trestan’s ability to make plays when they’re not there is a gift that he has,” Aranda said. “So I think his challenge is, not every play is going to be a 20-yard gain. If there’s a four-yard gain, let’s get that. And I thought there was some of that today. I feel like Eb’s way turned on. I feel like he’s playing the best since I’ve seen him.”

After playing linebacker last season, Smith has returned to running back where he began his career with the Bears in 2017. Smith is the Bears’ battering ram in the backfield as he bulled through Texas State defenders to pick up gritty yardage.

Baylor produced two 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since the 2018 season opener against Abilene Christian with JaMycal Hasty and John Lovett.