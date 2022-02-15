 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor’s Boitan earns Big 12 Player of the Week
Baylor's Adrian Boitan

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Baylor men’s tennis junior Adrian Boitan was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Boitan had a 3-0 week in doubles and went 2-0 in singles against Texas, Tulsa and Virginia to earn the weekly award.

Against the Longhorns, Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek clinched the opening point with a 7-5 victory over Chih Chi Huang/Micah Braswell. Boitan went on to clinch the match overall with his decisive No. 1 singles win over Braswell, 6-0, 6-3.

In the match with the Golden Hurricane, Boitan and Paroulek clinched the doubles point on court three against Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones, 6-2. In singles, Boitan bested Kody Pearson 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

In the matchup with the No. 7-ranked Cavaliers, Boitan and Paroulek helped to earn the doubles point with their 6-4 victory on court three over Jeffery van der Schulenburg and Jackson Allen.

Boitan’s efforts on the No. 1 singles court and in doubles have helped the Bears stay perfect so far this season at 11-0.

