Baylor safety Neal entering transfer portal

Baylor TCU

Baylor junior safety Devin Neal (14) announced Saturday that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Baylor junior safety Devin Neal announced Saturday that he's entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Neal played in 11 games for the Bears this season, collecting 41 tackles, two interceptions and forcing a fumble. Last season, Neal collected 22 tackles and forced a fumble.

On his Twitter account, Neal said the recent departures of defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties coach Ronnie Wheat didn't factor into his decision to transfer.

Neal is the fourth Baylor player to enter the transfer portal this fall as he joins receivers Josh Fleeks and Seth Jones and quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones is leaving his option open for a potential return to the Bears.

