Baylor junior Dariana Orme was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the third time in 2023, marking the Bears’ first three-time winner in a season since Gia Rodoni in 2018.

Orme picked up the merit on Feb. 21 and March 21. Orme picked up one win on the week, appearing in two of Baylor's three games. She posted a 0.00 ERA through 9.0 innings pitched.

The junior struck out seven on the week, pitching a complete-game shutout against No. 4 Tennessee in game one of the two-game series, while only allowing one hit. Entering in relief in game two, Orme pitched two complete innings, striking out two, including the game-winning strikeout to secure the Bears' second win over the top-5 team in the country.