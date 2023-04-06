One of the biggest reasons Baylor won the 2021 Big 12 championship was because of a ball hawking defense that routinely pressed offenses into mistakes.

Led by all-Big 12 safety JT Woods and All-America safety Jalen Pitre, the Bears led the Big 12 with 19 interceptions. They pressured quarterbacks with such ferocity that they amassed 44 sacks to rank second in the league behind Oklahoma State.

With Matt Powledge coming back to Baylor as defensive coordinator, the Bears want to get back to that urgent, high-pressure style of defense. And a major key is the secondary bringing an aggressive mindset.

“In order to win ballgames, you’ve got to create turnovers,” said Baylor cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis. “If you look at all the teams that win a lot of games, they’re creating a lot of turnovers. So sometimes it’s not always the prettiest defense. But if you create turnovers, you always have a chance. And that’s one of our pillars, creating turnovers.”

Powledge was Baylor’s safeties coach on head coach Dave Aranda’s staff in 2020-21 before he went to Oregon in 2022 as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Though the Bears were still solid under former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts last season, their sacks dropped to 24 and interceptions to 13. Powledge wants to get those numbers back up to the 2021 level.

“We’ve been really trying to establish relentless effort on the defensive side of the ball,” Powledge said. “We really emphasize the takeaways at practice with some of the circuit drills we’ve been doing. In the meetings, we’ve been teaching exactly how to take the ball away and finishing on the ball when it’s in the air, and then playing together. We call that shared commitment, brotherhood, connection.”

With a ton of changeover during the offseason, most of the positions in the secondary are wide open.

A pair of fifth-year seniors -- cornerback Mark Milton and safety Christian Morgan – are gone with dreams of making the NFL. Cornerback Lorando Johnson and safety Al Walcott transferred to Arkansas while safety Devin Neal transferred to Louisville.

Baylor returning starting safety Devin Lemear’s experience will be invaluable. His 57 tackles ranked fourth on the team in 2022 and he showed his ball hawking skills by intercepting two passes, recovering two fumbles and breaking up four passes.

Now in his seventh year on the Baylor roster, Bryson Jackson is another key player who is moving to safety after playing outside linebacker last year where he collected 5.5 tackles for loss including three sacks.

Though he’s at a new position, Jackson has played a lot of snaps in his Baylor career and believes that he and Lemear have to be examples for the younger players.

“I think it leads us toward a higher ceiling because we have experience,” Jackson said. “We played last year, we know how it feels on the field instead of this being our first year about to play and ‘Oh, this is the first time we’re out here,’ and being more hesitant. Having a year under your belt, I honestly feel like you can go out there and be more calm and be yourself, and you don’t have to think as much.”

Now entering his fourth season at Baylor, AJ McCarty is making the switch from cornerback to safety. He recorded 37 tackles with an interception and three pass breakups last season, but believes his can be a much bigger force at safety.

“Actually, I feel more natural at safety because I feel more free,” McCarty said. “I’m a high-energy dude, so I like running around and getting to the ball. And I feel like at corner, I was more restricted, like this is your guy, this is who you've got to be with, don’t have your eyes anywhere else.”

Sophomores Alfonzo Allen and Devyn Bobby are also battling for time at safety.

Baylor’s cornerbacks have gone back to press man coverage that worked so well in 2021. It’s a relatively young group that features junior Chateau Reed, sophomores Tevin Williams and Miami transfer Isaiah Dunson and redshirt freshman Reggie Bush.

“If you can press, you’re going to do other things,” Curtis said. “You want to be able to play press man and take away easy throws, access throws. So that’s what we want to be able to get good at. In order to do that, you’ve got to do it all the time and that’s what we’re working on.”

Williams played in 12 games and made 10 tackles with an interception last season while Reed played in six games and recorded three tackles for the Bears. Dunson played in parts of three seasons at Miami and is looking forward to a bigger role at Baylor.

“With Coach Powledge and Coach Curtis, it felt like the right fit and the right scheme for me,” Dunson said. “I like the press man. I like it a lot and work on it a lot. The more you work on it, the better you get.”

Williams expects to be a leader in the cornerbacks room after learning the ropes from Milton last season.

“He was a sixth-year (senior), and I used to rely on him,” Williams said. “So I’m just trying to take notes from what Mark used to do just to help out our younger guys. Mainly just how to carry yourself, how to do meetings, how to take notes, how to conduct yourself on the field, just the little things like that.”