Baylor secondary showing promise with versatile approach

Pitre has been a fan favorite since he was the only player from the 2017 signing class who was recruited by former coach Art Briles that kept his commitment to Baylor after Briles was fired.

After appearing in 15 games and starting nine during his first two seasons at Baylor, Pitre redshirted last year after playing in four games.

“You’ve got Pitre who can bring in a blitzing aspect that can set edges against the run, that can cover as well,” Aranda said. “So I think that combination of star athletes enables us to really be dynamic and really play into each other strengths.”

Texada is Baylor’s most experienced cornerback with 20 starts over the last two seasons, including all 14 games last year when he amassed 45 tackles and five pass breakups.

“Raleigh gives us the ability to play some zone concepts that he has in the past,” Aranda said. “I think press (coverage) is something that he’s really attacked. I’m so encouraged just by his enthusiasm and his desire to learn something new and really improve. He’s one of my favorite guys to watch, just his speed and excitement, his want and his ability to grow and learn is very impressive.”

Aranda has been impressed with the physicality that Barnes and Milton have shown at cornerback.