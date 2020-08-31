Baylor secondary showing promise with versatile approach

Losing second-team All-America safety Grayland Arnold and several other veterans would take its toll on any secondary across college football.
But Baylor’s secondary is more battle tested than it might appear.
Though senior cornerback Raleigh Texada is the only returning starter, cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Mark Milton and safeties JT Woods and Christian Morgan saw considerable playing time for last year’s 11-3 team that finished second in the Big 12 and played in the Sugar Bowl.
First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the versatility his defensive backs bring to the table.
“The five DBs, there is an element of being positionless,” Aranda said. “There are certain strengths. The ability to be kind of nameless and interchangeable in today’s game allows for quite a bit of hidden successes, and we’re looking for those in offenses that we face.”
Baylor’s fifth position in the secondary is the “star” position, a hybrid safety-linebacker spot that features senior Jairon McVea and fourth-year junior Jalen Pitre. Both players have shown the ability to cover receivers and handle tackling duties.
“Jairon has really been able to cover well in the slot and be able to do zone concepts that we want for him to execute as well as the man principles, the man coverages that are so dependent on his technique,” Aranda said. “He’s covering the slot receiver, kind of their go-to guy. It’s been really exciting to see McVea play the way he has.”
Pitre has been a fan favorite since he was the only player from the 2017 signing class who was recruited by former coach Art Briles that kept his commitment to Baylor after Briles was fired.
After appearing in 15 games and starting nine during his first two seasons at Baylor, Pitre redshirted last year after playing in four games.
“You’ve got Pitre who can bring in a blitzing aspect that can set edges against the run, that can cover as well,” Aranda said. “So I think that combination of star athletes enables us to really be dynamic and really play into each other strengths.”
Texada is Baylor’s most experienced cornerback with 20 starts over the last two seasons, including all 14 games last year when he amassed 45 tackles and five pass breakups.
“Raleigh gives us the ability to play some zone concepts that he has in the past,” Aranda said. “I think press (coverage) is something that he’s really attacked. I’m so encouraged just by his enthusiasm and his desire to learn something new and really improve. He’s one of my favorite guys to watch, just his speed and excitement, his want and his ability to grow and learn is very impressive.”
Aranda has been impressed with the physicality that Barnes and Milton have shown at cornerback.
Barnes, a former sprint champion at Silsbee High School, showed considerable improvement last year as he made 22 tackles and five pass breakups while intercepting a pass against Oklahoma State. Like Barnes, Milton appeared in all 14 games last year and finished with seven tackles and a pass breakup.
“With Mark and Kalon, the length that they have and the speed that they have give us the ability to press,” Aranda said. “That’s probably a change from the past is having that ability.”
Though Woods wasn’t a full-time starter as a sophomore last season, he played in 14 games and made five starts at safety. He showed considerable progress by making 36 tackles and forcing three fumbles.
Morgan played in 12 games and had 12 tackles as a sophomore last season after playing in 13 games and starting three as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Will Williams played in four games last year, but was able to keep his redshirt.
“In terms of the back end, the safety position, it’s JT or Williams, I think have a lot of length, a lot of range,” Aranda said. “Christian gives us an in-the-box safety. I think he’s improved his middle field range, coverage and vision. I think we’re still working on improving some more there.”
Baylor is less than two weeks away from playing its season opener against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium. But Aranda will be watching games this weekend to see how teams are dealing with COVID-19 adjustments.
“I feel like you’re watching: ‘Oh, are their masks on? Are they distanced?’” Aranda said. “For us to be on the same page that way I think is well needed.”
BEAR FACTS – Walk-on Ricardo Benitez announced on Twitter that he won’t return to Baylor this fall, and will seek to play college football elsewhere. The 4-foot-2 Benitez, who was born without femurs in his legs, was on the roster the last two seasons but wasn’t cleared by Baylor to practice or play for the team.
