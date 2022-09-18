Baylor seeking faster start against Iowa State

Baylor’s halftime locker room was anything but a happy place.

Though the Bears ended Saturday's first half with quarterback Blake Shapen’s perfectly executed 35-yard bootleg for a touchdown, they didn’t play their best football against Texas State at McLane Stadium.

“You’re in a battle and you’re trying to get it right, and it ain’t going right and all that,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Some of the talks at halftime were that. I think some of what we were fighting was expectations, it’s supposed to be like this or it used to be like that, and I have to do a better job of being out in front of that.”

The No. 17 Bears ratcheted up their performance and played with much more unity and cohesion in the second half to turn a 21-7 halftime lead into a 42-7 win.

But for the second straight week, the Bears’ offense looked like it was still trying to find itself in the first half. Like the Texas State game, the Bears picked it up offensively in the second half last week against BYU, but penalties cost them dearly in a 26-20 double overtime loss in Provo, Utah.

The Bears know they need to jump off to a better start to avoid falling into a hole against Iowa State at 11 a.m. Saturday in Ames in the Big 12 opener.

The Cyclones are off to a 3-0 start following wins over Southeast Missouri State, Iowa and Ohio.

“We started offensively slower than we would have liked,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes. “But I felt like we were executing at a pretty good level. So I think the big message going into the second half for us was to play fast, play hard and play our game of football. And I think we did that.”

Baylor’s offensive numbers looked impressive at the finish with 293 yards rushing and 208 passing. Freshman Richard Reese was the catalyst with a breakout performance as he exploded for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.

"He works so hard during the week, and we knew he was going to have a big role," Holmes said. "And he definitely stepped up and it was really cool to see."

Shapen delivered a good overall performance by hitting 15 of 26 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown along with three carries for 42 yards and the score. The offensive line provided great protection as he wasn’t sacked once.

"I think he’s progressing continuously," Holmes said. "Last weekend was a hard weekend for the whole team. We just wanted to get that taste out of our mouths. Blake was taking a lot on himself. We just rallied around him telling him we got you. We know what kind of player Blake is. I think he came and played very precise, smart football.

But there are still a lot of areas to clean up.

Shapen threw a third-quarter interception and Craig “Sqwirl” Williams fumbled later in the quarter. After committing 14 penalties for 117 yards against BYU, the Bears would still like to become more polished after committing five penalties for 55 yards against the Bobcats.

Aranda wants the offensive line to play with a greater physical edge.

“Offensive line-wise, I think there’s been a lack of edge,” Aranda said. “Edge would be the violence and the force that you unload on people, and all between the start of the play and the echo of the whistle. I take a lot of responsibility for that. I have not taught that as much as I should.”

The Bears hope to field a healthier team against Iowa State after running back Taye McWilliams, tight end Ben Sims and wide receiver Monaray Baldwin missed the Texas State game with head injuries, according to Aranda.

Baldwin’s speed could open up the passing game while Sims is one of the most reliable receivers and best all around players on the team. After starting the first two games, McWilliams might have difficulty logging major minutes following Reese’s emergence in the backfield.

Of course, it’s still very early in the season and Baylor’s offense is a work in progress with a new starting quarterback and most receivers and running backs seeing their first significant playing time.

“We’ve got young dudes, they’re going to give everything they’ve got,” Aranda said. “Let’s create an opportunity, the best environment for them to do that. All the tightness with the coaches for sure makes it to the freshmen and it makes a bigger impact on them than maybe a senior. So it’s been quite a bit, but I think we’ll continue to have young guys play. We can fix it.”

Defensively, the Bears held Texas State to 268 yards and forced the second turnover of the season with safety Al Walcott's strip of receiver Javen Banks and Mike Harris' fumble recovery.

Linebacker Brooks Miller recorded a sack while linebacker Matt Jones and defensive end TJ Franklin combined for a sack. Noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika made his presence felt by batting down a pair of third quarter passes by Layne Hatcher.

"I feel really good about the defensive front and their ability to run stop, and then I thought the pass rush was better too," Aranda said. "I think that was a huge emphasis for them. Apu is a great example. We’ve had three games, Apu’s been a captain twice. I think just his growing maturity and his leadership is way appreciated."