To prepare for the Big 12 Tournament opener against Iowa State, Baylor piped in crowd noise during practices at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears go through that drill for many road games. Though Thursday’s 11:30 a.m. quarterfinals game will be at a neutral site at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center, it’s going to feel like a road game for the No. 10 Bears because the Cyclones annually bring a ton of fans.

“They always have great fan support up there and it's basically like a road game for us,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We lost at home, so we got to be that much better to beat them on the road.”

Saturday’s 73-58 loss to the Cyclones at the Ferrell Center was Baylor’s second against Iowa State this year after a 77-62 loss in the Big 12 opener on Dec. 31 in Ames.

The only other Big 12 team to sweep the fourth-seeded Bears (22-9, 11-7) during the regular season was Kansas State, so they obviously have a lot of motivation against the fifth-seeded Cyclones (18-12, 9-9) to avoid a third straight loss.

“It’s always good to have an opportunity to right your wrongs,” said Baylor forward Jalen Bridges. “We all have things we could have done last game that could have helped us. Now we have the opportunity on Thursday to go take care of it and fix it.”

In Saturday’s loss to the Cyclones, the Bears shot just 35.8 percent, including 10 of 28 3-pointers while committing 14 turnovers. Baylor looked perplexed against Iowa State’s array of defenses whether they were man-to-man or zone.

“I think their primary defense is the defense that hurts us the most,” Drew said. “So at the end of the day, that's where most of our turnovers came. That's where most of our bad shots came. Their primary man-to-man defense – which is ironically similar to ours – their size and length makes it a little bit different than us.”

Baylor played just as poorly defensively as the Cyclones shot 54.2 percent and outscored the Bears 36-14 in the paint. Iowa State also did a good job scoring off Baylor’s turnovers with a 23-13 advantage and won the rebounding battle by a 36-24 margin.

Guard Jaren Holmes led the Cyclones with 16 points and seven rebounds while forward Tre King collected 13 points and seven boards. Guard Gabe Kalscheur hit a pair of treys and scored 12 points.

“Two games in a row, they executed better and defensively, they are the top defense in the Big 12,” Drew said. “Offensively, we got to do a much better job attacking their defense and getting easier looks, protecting the ball. We always want to score in transition and want to make sure we're running whenever we can.”

If the Bears beat the Cyclones in the quarterfinals, they could face No. 1 Kansas in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. So it would be like playing a second straight road game.

But regardless of how far the Bears advance in the Big 12 Tournament, they’ll still land a No. 2 or No. 3 seed when the NCAA Tournament is announced Sunday.

Of course, the Bears want to play as well as possible and win the Big 12 Tournament. But it’s not a precursor for NCAA Tournament success.

Just look at Baylor’s 2020-21 national championship team, which lost to Oklahoma State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament before winning six straight games to capture the national championship.

“I feel like from here on out it’s one-and-done, so you’ve got to play every game like it’s your last,” Bridges said. “You never know what’s going to happen tomorrow or later on today. You just have to live in these moments and play every possession like it’s your last.”

Nobody will be more excited to begin the postseason than junior guard LJ Cryer, who missed both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments last season due to stress fractures in both feet.

The Bears dropped a 72-67 decision to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals before reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they lost a 93-86 overtime decision to North Carolina.

“It’s a blessing, it’s something I always dream of,” Cryer said. “Last year obviously it was taken from me. That was real upsetting but I’m happy that I got to make it this far and I’m going to soak it all in.”

After suffering a corneal abrasion against Oklahoma State, Baylor guard Langston Love missed Saturday’s game against Iowa State and will miss the Big 12 Tournament before he's reevaluated again.

Even with Love out, the Bears will still go into this year’s postseason with much more depth than last season when they were down to seven players in the rotation.

But Drew believes the Big 12 is so deep and balanced that a lot of teams can win it.

“You got teams that are all capable of winning three games in a row,” Drew said. “And this time of year, a lot of teams are only playing seven guys, eight guys. So really it comes down to each and every night, who wants it the most, who's going to play the hardest, most of all, who's going to execute.”