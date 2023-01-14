Baylor seeks to ramp up focus, execution in Morgantown

It wasn’t how the Baylor women drew it up.

After consecutive Top 25 road wins over Oklahoma and Kansas, the 18th-ranked Bears expected to keep the momentum going in a home game against Oklahoma State. But maybe that was the problem — expectations can only be met when the focus and execution match them. With Baylor suffering a rough shooting night, coupled with an array of defensive lapses, the Cowgirls swiped a 70-65 upset.

Now it’s time for Baylor (12-4 overall, 3-1 Big 12) to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s a long season, first of all. And I hate to say it, but use this as motivation,” said senior point guard Jaden Owens. “Which, we don’t need a loss to motivate us. But, it’s in the past, we can’t control it. The only thing we can control is how we react to it.”

How the Bears react will be on display Sunday when they face West Virginia (11-4, 2-2) in Morgantown, W.Va.

The Big 12 feels less like a monopoly this season. While Baylor coach Nicki Collen fully believes that her team can beat any team in the conference on any night, she in the same breath acknowledged that the Bears are capable of losing to any of those Big 12 teams if they don’t play well.

Certainly, the Mountaineers represent one of those sturdy foes that Baylor can’t overlook. WVU leads the Big 12 in scoring defense (55.7), turnover margin (8.27) and steals per game (11.0).

“Every game is going to be tough in this league,” Collen said. “Different team. Just got to refocus. It’s not easy to play at West Virginia. We played well there last year, but a lot of new faces for them with the new coach and players coming and going in the transfer portal. … So, they’re tough.”

West Virginia hired Dawn Plitzuweit as head coach after the 2022 season. She came to Morgantown with no shortage of winning credentials, following a six-year run leading South Dakota that included a 158-36 record and four NCAA tournament appearances. One of those NCAA trips came last year, when the 10th-seeded Coyotes bounced into Waco and upset the second-seeded Bears, 61-47, in the second round of the tournament.

As Collen alluded to, the Mountaineers feature seven players who started their college careers at other schools. They’re led in scoring by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly (13.0 ppg), while veteran point guard Madisen Smith sits just a smidgen behind with a 12.9 scoring average.

To slow down those players, Collen wants her defense more attentive than it was against Oklahoma State. The Bears were a step slow in some of their rotations in closing on shooters, and it led to some wide-open looks for the Cowgirls.

“We just weren’t on them, we weren’t talking, we just weren’t focused enough that we weren’t letting each other know, ‘Hey, this is the action they’re about to run.’ We just weren’t dialed in, and that’s my fault.”

Of course, you’re not liable to win many games when you shoot as poorly as Baylor did in that OSU loss. The Bears made just 6 of 29 (20.7) from the 3-point arc. Junior guard Sarah Andrews hit some big shots to help Baylor get back in the game and finished with 16 points, but she was coming off a two-game run where she’d averaged 28.5.

“The thing that we’re going to have to get better at is, Sarah had two really great games, high-production games,” Collen said. “And (the Cowgirls) were really physical with her and held her and grabbed her and came real tight off screens. She’s got to get used to that. And I thought she was a lot better in the second half. … I’m pretty sure Quinerly is going to guard her, and that kid is quick and has great hands. So, she’s going to get another dose of physical guard play on every catch.”

Bear Facts

Baylor has never lost in nine previous trips to Morgantown. … West Virginia is 7-1 at home this season, losing only to Oklahoma. … BU sophomore post Kendra Gillespie missed the game against OSU for “personal reasons,” Collen said. Her status for Sunday’s game is unknown. … Baylor senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry is coming off a season-high 19-point effort in the OSU game.