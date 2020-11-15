Baylor sees 'a lot of positives' despite 1-5 record, another road loss

“I thought for both of them (Jones and McWilliams), the most playing time they’ve ever had, their ability to attack, to help us in our effort, was very good,” Aranda said. “It’s something to build upon. But I think there’s a fair amount that we can improve on. They’re at their best when they put their foot on the ground and go north and south. I think there was some going east and west.”

Due to COVID-19, Baylor’s season was shortened from 12 to nine games. Now the Bears are entering their final three games with the Nov. 28 Kansas State game followed by a Dec. 5 date against Oklahoma in Norman and a rescheduled Dec. 12 game against Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium.

With a 1-5 record, the Bears have no chance for a winning season. But if they can learn how to finish as strong as they’ve been starting games, they can give themselves a shot to win.

“We’ve put a lot of emphasis the last two weeks on starting fast, and I think we’ve done that,” Doyle said. “The next part of that is finishing strong, and that’s a step in the process. We’re proud of the team that we’ve put together, and we’re just going to stay together and keep fighting as a team these last three weeks.”

Photo gallery

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.