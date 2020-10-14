Baylor selected to host 2025 NCAA Tennis Championship

Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center will once again be the center of the college tennis universe when Baylor hosts the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Baylor had won the bid to host the event for the first time since 2015.

"It’s incredible for our student-athletes, it’s great for Baylor University, and it’s great for Waco, Texas,” Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano said. “We’re one of the few universities that has hosted the NCAA Tournament. It’s such a special experience for the student-athletes and the community. In 2015, there was a great sense of pride to host such a prestigious event.”

The announcement was part of a larger NCAA selection process that named 86 host sites for various NCAA Championships from 2022-23 to 2025-26. This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.