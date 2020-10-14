Baylor selected to host 2025 NCAA Tennis Championship

Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center will once again be the center of the college tennis universe when Baylor hosts the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that Baylor had won the bid to host the event for the first time since 2015.
"It’s incredible for our student-athletes, it’s great for Baylor University, and it’s great for Waco, Texas,” Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano said. “We’re one of the few universities that has hosted the NCAA Tournament. It’s such a special experience for the student-athletes and the community. In 2015, there was a great sense of pride to host such a prestigious event.”
The announcement was part of a larger NCAA selection process that named 86 host sites for various NCAA Championships from 2022-23 to 2025-26. This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.
Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA championships began in August 2019, and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded. More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA championships each year.
The 2015 NCAA Championships in Waco saw Virginia win the men’s team title and Vanderbilt take home the women’s championship. The Baylor men’s tennis program won the first NCAA Championship of any kind for the university when it won the 2004 crown, and the women’s program has reached the NCAA Final Four twice.
The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships feature the final eight teams from each side remaining in a single-elimination tournament to determine its champions. The event will also include the NCAA Individual and Doubles championships, respectively.
The national championship event could also utilize the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center if needed.
“Hurd Tennis Center and Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center are two of the premier facilities in collegiate athletics, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to show them off on the biggest stage,” Baylor men’s tennis interim head coach Michael Woodson said. “It will be an honor for our student-athletes to compete on their home courts for the title they strive for in training day in and day out. We look forward to the opportunity to show case the best that Division I collegiate tennis has to offer come Spring 2025.”
