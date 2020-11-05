Baylor sends 4 players to Big 6 tennis tourney

The Baylor men’s tennis will send four players to the Big 6 Individuals tournament in North Richland Hills this weekend, with action beginning on Friday at Richland Tennis Center.

Finn Bass, Sven Lah, Sebastian Nothhaft and Nick Stachowiak will represent BU at the tournament. The Bears will face off against opponents from fellow Big 12 institutions in both singles and doubles matches.

“We are looking forward to some great competition this weekend,” said interim head coach Michael Woodson. “Our conference has some of the best competition in the nation, so it is fantastic for our guys to get another test like this in the fall.”

Bass leads the Bears with a 5-1 singles record this fall, while Stachowiak has gone 4-2. Lah has tallied a 1-1 record in limited singles action and Nothhaft is 2-4. As a team, Baylor has compiled a 22-14 mark in singles play over the course of two tournaments.

In doubles, Bass and Nothhaft will team up after going 1-2 at the TCU Invitational. Lah and Stachowiak will be play together for the first time. Baylor is 11-6 collectively in doubles play in 2020.